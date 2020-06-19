



The woman killed just after midnight Friday in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 100 and Temple Road is identified as Anna Miller, 20, of Franklin.

The preliminary investigation shows that Miller, who was driving a 2004 Honda Accord south on Temple Road, reportedly stopped in the intersection for the flashing red light, before proceeding fully into the intersection where she was struck by the driver of a 2003 Mercedes sedan, Christopher Dennis, 24. Dennis, who was traveling west on Highway 100, had a flashing yellow light.

Miller was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died. Dennis was not injured. His passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries. There was no evidence of alcohol involvement on the part of Dennis. Toxicology testing will be conducted on Miller to determine whether impairment played a role in this fatal crash.

The preliminary contributing factor to the collision appears to be Miller’s failure to yield the right of way.



