Franklin Mayor, Dr. Ken Moore to Present 2026 State of the City

Mayor Dr. Ken Moore will give his annual State of the City address on May 20, at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin. The Church is located at 1810 Columbia Ave. Doors open at 7:00 a.m. and the Mayor’s speech will begin promptly at 7:45 a.m.

The theme this year is “Healthy Franklin, The Doctor is In!” Mayor Moore will discuss the City’s achievements in 2025 and projects on the horizon. City Administrator Eric Stuckey and other City leaders will join the presentation.

Breakfast will be provided thanks to the Franklin Breakfast Rotary. City departments will have displays at the event highlighting their services.

“Practicing medicine was my lifetime career. This event brings my medical expertise together with leading the Franklin community,” said Mayor, Dr. Moore. “Our departments will be featured in a showcase before the event and many employees will also share what they do to impact our community. I hope citizens can take the time to come watch the presentation or tune in on social media to see what we are achieving together as one Franklin.”

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For those who can’t attend in person or choose to watch virtually, the State of the City will be streamed live across the City’s social media channels.