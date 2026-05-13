WCS Educators Recognized by CMA Foundation

Three WCS educators are being recognized by the CMA Foundation for excellence in music education.

Woodland Middle orchestra director Aurora Foster, Centennial High band director Trevor Baxter and Page High band director Taylor Kollmeier have all been named a 2026 Music Teacher of Excellence. The teachers were surprised with the announcement May 6.

“This award is incredibly meaningful to me because it recognizes not only my work but also the support of my administrators, my colleagues and the dedication of my students,” Foster said. “I believe music education is essential for every child. It goes beyond teaching music. It allows us to reach students in ways few other subjects can. Through music, students develop character, resilience, creativity and teamwork. That’s why music education is not just important, it’s foundational.”

The program shines a light on educators’ instructional excellence, classroom innovation and demonstrated commitment to leadership, collaboration and student success.

“Being named a Teacher of Excellence is very humbling and motivates me to push for new horizons,” said Baxter. “I love to teach and look forward to collaborating with others who share my passion for music education. Four out of the seven valedictorians at Centennial are in the band. We have the privilege of teaching history, math, reading and social science all at the same time. I take great pride in teaching life skills to my students every day.”

Each honoree will receive a $5,000 award split evenly between personal use and their classroom or program. The winners will also be celebrated at a red carpet gala on Wednesday, October 7 in Nashville.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful to me,” said Kollmeier. “Music is a universal language of expression that all students connect with on a personal level. Music classes are a safe space where failure doesn’t mean a lower grade on their report card. It simply means to stop, learn to improve, adjust and then grow with the support of your teachers and peers cheering you on. Music ensembles build a school culture rooted in connection, collaboration and joyful learning.”

Source: WCS

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