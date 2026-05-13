Williamson County Schools honored some of its most talented students in the areas of dance, music, theater and visual arts at the 2026 WCS Fine Arts Showcase.

Students and their families gathered at The Factory in Franklin on May 7 for an evening of celebration. To be considered for this prestigious honor, students first submitted a portfolio of their work. A group made up of WCS fine arts teacher evaluators and industry professionals decided which students were named semifinalists and finalists using the same rubric that is used at the State level for various arts awards, including All-State and Scholastic Gold Keys. All the semifinalists were recognized onstage, and the finalists treated the audience with 20 performances throughout the night.

Congratulations to all the finalists and semi-finalists who were recognized at this year’s event.

Finalists

Audrey Behrens, Ravenwood High

Camryn Burbach, Page High

Vismaya Channappa, Page High

Elliot Child, Independence High

Jay Cobb, Brentwood High

Ashley Dengate, Ravenwood High

Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High

Kayla Hanslow, Nolensville High

Adelyn Huggins, Nolensville High

JT McCoy, Nolensville High

Owen Miller, Brentwood High

Katie Price, Brentwood High

Violet Roche, Brentwood High

Arden Scheetz, Franklin High

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Morgan Scholz, Independence High

Evan Stromen, Brentwood High

Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High

Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High

Zackary Zhou, Ravenwood High

Semifinalists

Band

Santiago Adams, Franklin High

Audrey Behrens, Ravenwood High

Elise Marlo, Centennial High

Zackary Zhou, Ravenwood High

Natalie Chou, Brentwood High

Libbie Greeno, Page High

Devin Liu, Ravenwood High

Lydia Smith, Franklin High

Karin Arnett, Nolensville High

London Fluegel, Nolensville High

Dev Gupta, Ravenwood High

Katie Sha, Nolensville High

Helena Bailey, Centennial High

Lakshanya Rajesh, Ravenwood High

Max Russell, Page High

Troy Sammons, Fairview High

Choir – Classical

Katie Price, Brentwood High

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High

Addie Dempsey, Ravenwood High

Sahasra Nemana, Page High

Isabella Clodfelter, Nolensville High

Choir – Modern

Kayla Hanslow, Nolensville High

Amara King, Brentwood High

JT McCoy, Nolensville High

Sofia Scribner, Nolensville High

Riley Barrett, Summit High

Phoebe Boughton, Nolensville High

Kingston Dealy, Brentwood High

Emily Haynes, Ravenwood High

Samuel Boczulak, Ravenwood High

Sabrina Cherry, Nolensville High

Eastyn Glover, Ravenwood High

Madison Scales, Centennial High

Lila Decker, Brentwood High

Everett Hammond, Brentwood High

Emmy McMillan, Independence High

Alexya Miller, Independence High

Commercial Music

Jay Cobb, Brentwood High

Evan Stromen, Brentwood High

Adam Howell, Ravenwood High

Dance

Arden Scheetz, Franklin High

Rylie Benson, Franklin High

Lucy Miles, Franklin High

Kara Pittman, Summit High

Orchestra

Greta Fox, Summit High

Adelyn Huggins, Nolensville High

Violet Roche, Brentwood High

Claire Kwon, Ravenwood High

Shayla McCullough, Ravenwood High

Sofia Garcia Del Rio, Summit High

Jihoo Heo, Brentwood High

Livia Huggins, Nolensville High

Silas Neal, Summit High

Londyn Huggins, Nolensville High

Antonia Jimenez, Summit High

Erica Merideth, Brentwood High

Theater – Monologue

Camryn Burbach, Page High

Laila Dean, Centennial High

Ashley Dengate, Ravenwood High

Regan Lanigan, Centennial High

Elia Pyper, Nolensville High

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Sofia Scribner, Nolensville High

Ben Allen, Page High

Peyton Giles, Independence High

Grace Hamilton, Brentwood High

Celete Schmicker, Brentwood High

Jovirose Taddeo, Summit High

Sadie Thomas, Centennial High

Tia Jones, Centennial High

Lincoln Laymon, Centennial High

Laynie Dunn, Nolensville High

Emma Claire Elkin, Nolensville High

Brodie Kay Gotte, Brentwood High

Beckett Holewinski, Brentwood High

Levi McCreary, Centennial High

Theater – Musical Theater

Claire Billingsley, Centennial High

Vismaya Channappa, Page High

Elliot Child, Independence High

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Josie Brown, Nolensville High

Juliette DiMiceli, Nolensville High

Bennett Miller, Centennial High

Matilda Skurka, Ravenwood High

Emma Baez, Page High

Samuel Boczulak, Ravenwood High

Meredith Hollins, Independence High

Meghan McMullen, Independence High

Mary Cobb, Brentwood High

Presley Eschete, Independence High

Carolena Pezzo, Nolensville High

Rachel Sonnenberg, Nolensville High

Theater – Tech

Wylie Donald, Brentwood High

Kristyn Dunn, Nolensville High

Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High

Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High

Juliette DiMiceli, Nolensville High

Caroline Hendren, Independence High

Jackson Ives, Centennial High

Kate Simmons, Centennial High

Lucy Boyd, Centennial High

Alexander Dillard, Brentwood High

Olivia Russell, Centennial High

Visual Art

Maddy Kate Delaplain, Summit High

Elizabeth Hinton, Brentwood High

Owen Miller, Brentwood High

Morgan Scholz, Independence High

Morgan Block, Ravenwood High

Grace Kim, Ravenwood High

Katie Rave, Nolensville High

Lauren Tappel, Nolensville High

Linda Kim, Summit High

Amber Odziana, Independence High

Iroha Yokokura, Ravenwood High

Clair Yum, Nolensville High

Meghana Bangaru, Nolensville High

Samantha Hickey, Ravenwood High

Reagan Norman, Nolensville High

Lyric Rioux, Nolensville High

Source: WCS

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