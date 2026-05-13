Williamson County Schools honored some of its most talented students in the areas of dance, music, theater and visual arts at the 2026 WCS Fine Arts Showcase.
Students and their families gathered at The Factory in Franklin on May 7 for an evening of celebration. To be considered for this prestigious honor, students first submitted a portfolio of their work. A group made up of WCS fine arts teacher evaluators and industry professionals decided which students were named semifinalists and finalists using the same rubric that is used at the State level for various arts awards, including All-State and Scholastic Gold Keys. All the semifinalists were recognized onstage, and the finalists treated the audience with 20 performances throughout the night.
Congratulations to all the finalists and semi-finalists who were recognized at this year’s event.
Finalists
- Audrey Behrens, Ravenwood High
- Camryn Burbach, Page High
- Vismaya Channappa, Page High
- Elliot Child, Independence High
- Jay Cobb, Brentwood High
- Ashley Dengate, Ravenwood High
- Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High
- Kayla Hanslow, Nolensville High
- Adelyn Huggins, Nolensville High
- JT McCoy, Nolensville High
- Owen Miller, Brentwood High
- Katie Price, Brentwood High
- Violet Roche, Brentwood High
- Arden Scheetz, Franklin High
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Morgan Scholz, Independence High
- Evan Stromen, Brentwood High
- Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High
- Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High
- Zackary Zhou, Ravenwood High
Semifinalists
Band
- Santiago Adams, Franklin High
- Audrey Behrens, Ravenwood High
- Elise Marlo, Centennial High
- Zackary Zhou, Ravenwood High
- Natalie Chou, Brentwood High
- Libbie Greeno, Page High
- Devin Liu, Ravenwood High
- Lydia Smith, Franklin High
- Karin Arnett, Nolensville High
- London Fluegel, Nolensville High
- Dev Gupta, Ravenwood High
- Katie Sha, Nolensville High
- Helena Bailey, Centennial High
- Lakshanya Rajesh, Ravenwood High
- Max Russell, Page High
- Troy Sammons, Fairview High
Choir – Classical
- Katie Price, Brentwood High
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Annaross Wetzel, Nolensville High
- Addie Dempsey, Ravenwood High
- Sahasra Nemana, Page High
- Isabella Clodfelter, Nolensville High
Choir – Modern
- Kayla Hanslow, Nolensville High
- Amara King, Brentwood High
- JT McCoy, Nolensville High
- Sofia Scribner, Nolensville High
- Riley Barrett, Summit High
- Phoebe Boughton, Nolensville High
- Kingston Dealy, Brentwood High
- Emily Haynes, Ravenwood High
- Samuel Boczulak, Ravenwood High
- Sabrina Cherry, Nolensville High
- Eastyn Glover, Ravenwood High
- Madison Scales, Centennial High
- Lila Decker, Brentwood High
- Everett Hammond, Brentwood High
- Emmy McMillan, Independence High
- Alexya Miller, Independence High
Commercial Music
- Jay Cobb, Brentwood High
- Evan Stromen, Brentwood High
- Adam Howell, Ravenwood High
Dance
- Arden Scheetz, Franklin High
- Rylie Benson, Franklin High
- Lucy Miles, Franklin High
- Kara Pittman, Summit High
Orchestra
- Greta Fox, Summit High
- Adelyn Huggins, Nolensville High
- Violet Roche, Brentwood High
- Claire Kwon, Ravenwood High
- Shayla McCullough, Ravenwood High
- Sofia Garcia Del Rio, Summit High
- Jihoo Heo, Brentwood High
- Livia Huggins, Nolensville High
- Silas Neal, Summit High
- Londyn Huggins, Nolensville High
- Antonia Jimenez, Summit High
- Erica Merideth, Brentwood High
Theater – Monologue
- Camryn Burbach, Page High
- Laila Dean, Centennial High
- Ashley Dengate, Ravenwood High
- Regan Lanigan, Centennial High
- Elia Pyper, Nolensville High
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Sofia Scribner, Nolensville High
- Ben Allen, Page High
- Peyton Giles, Independence High
- Grace Hamilton, Brentwood High
- Celete Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Jovirose Taddeo, Summit High
- Sadie Thomas, Centennial High
- Tia Jones, Centennial High
- Lincoln Laymon, Centennial High
- Laynie Dunn, Nolensville High
- Emma Claire Elkin, Nolensville High
- Brodie Kay Gotte, Brentwood High
- Beckett Holewinski, Brentwood High
- Levi McCreary, Centennial High
Theater – Musical Theater
- Claire Billingsley, Centennial High
- Vismaya Channappa, Page High
- Elliot Child, Independence High
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Josie Brown, Nolensville High
- Juliette DiMiceli, Nolensville High
- Bennett Miller, Centennial High
- Matilda Skurka, Ravenwood High
- Emma Baez, Page High
- Samuel Boczulak, Ravenwood High
- Meredith Hollins, Independence High
- Meghan McMullen, Independence High
- Mary Cobb, Brentwood High
- Presley Eschete, Independence High
- Carolena Pezzo, Nolensville High
- Rachel Sonnenberg, Nolensville High
Theater – Tech
- Wylie Donald, Brentwood High
- Kristyn Dunn, Nolensville High
- Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High
- Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High
- Juliette DiMiceli, Nolensville High
- Caroline Hendren, Independence High
- Jackson Ives, Centennial High
- Kate Simmons, Centennial High
- Lucy Boyd, Centennial High
- Alexander Dillard, Brentwood High
- Olivia Russell, Centennial High
Visual Art
- Maddy Kate Delaplain, Summit High
- Elizabeth Hinton, Brentwood High
- Owen Miller, Brentwood High
- Morgan Scholz, Independence High
- Morgan Block, Ravenwood High
- Grace Kim, Ravenwood High
- Katie Rave, Nolensville High
- Lauren Tappel, Nolensville High
- Linda Kim, Summit High
- Amber Odziana, Independence High
- Iroha Yokokura, Ravenwood High
- Clair Yum, Nolensville High
- Meghana Bangaru, Nolensville High
- Samantha Hickey, Ravenwood High
- Reagan Norman, Nolensville High
- Lyric Rioux, Nolensville High
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