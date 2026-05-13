Independence High School Hosting Summer Tennis Camp

Rising first through eighth graders in the Thompson’s Station area have a chance to get on the court this summer at Independence High School’s Tennis Camp, running July 13–15 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Who Can Participate in the Tennis Camp?

The camp is open to rising first through eighth graders of all skill levels. Players will be grouped by ability, so beginners and more experienced players alike will get instruction tailored to where they are in their development.

What Should Campers Bring?

Players are encouraged to come prepared with a racket, water bottle, small snack, and sunscreen. Mornings on the court can add up quickly, so staying hydrated and protected from the sun is a must.

How Do You Register for Independence High’s Tennis Camp?

Registration is available online and should be completed by June 26 to guarantee a camp t-shirt. The cost is $100 per player.

Where Is Independence High School Located?

Independence High School is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee.

Source: WCS

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