Nolensville Kids Triathlon Returning This Summer

Families in Nolensville are invited to take part in the 11th Annual Nolensville Kids Triathlon, which is scheduled for July 19, 2026.

Organizers say this year’s event will take place a couple of weeks earlier than in previous years and will once again be held at the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville.

The triathlon welcomes youth participants of all experience levels and is designed to give children an opportunity to stay active, build confidence, and have fun alongside friends and neighbors.

Community members are also encouraged to volunteer or cheer on participants during the event.

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Registration information and additional details are available at Nolensville Kids Triathlon Registration Page.