Centennial High eSports Makes History

The Centennial High eSports team is making history at Tennessee’s first high school eSports State Championship.

On May 8-9, 14 schools from across the state gathered at Cumberland University for two days of competition across eight different games. The event, called CyberCon, was the result of months of hard work, says WCS STEM Director Eric Harvey.

“It was especially exciting to see teams from Centennial High and Franklin High represent our district,” Harvey said. “Centennial students earned first or second place in every game they competed in. That level of success speaks volumes about their dedication, teamwork and talent, and it sets the bar for what high school eSports can be in our state.”

Centennial High teams emerged as the Varsity Valorant State Champions, the Varsity Overwatch State Champions and the Varsity Marvel Rivals State Champions. Centennial High student Axel Ortega-Zetina also earned the Madden State title.

Source: WCS

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