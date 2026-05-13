DECA Students Earn International Awards

WCS high school DECA students earned major recognition for their achievements at this year’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta.

Page High’s Violet Zimmerle placed first in the Entrepreneurship Series category, and Sloan Armstrong, Akshara Galla and Violet Zimmerle placed first in the Invest Real World Challenge Ready category.

“Watching our Page DECA students compete this year has been incredibly rewarding,” said Page High DECA adviser Michael McNutt. “They truly came together as a chapter, supporting and encouraging one another at every competition opportunity. That focus, discipline and shared commitment defined our year, which led to multiple students walking on stage at ICDC and numerous medals awarded at State and District competitions as well.”

Ravenwood High’s Abigail Goddard and Meghana Sappidi placed first in the Bell Challenge category. Their advisers are Bryan Stuck and Jennifer Doak.

“We are extremely proud of all our DECA members, especially those who qualified for ICDC,” said Doak. “As advisers, we are here to support and facilitate, but it’s the students’ dedication, long hours and effort that earned these winning spots.”

Students from Independence, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools earned recognition in various categories of the competition. In addition to the competitive events, students also had the opportunity to explore college and career exhibits where they learned about numerous job and post-secondary options.

Congratulations to the students listed below.

Virtual Business Challenge Restaurant

Second: Daksh Mukerji, Yeshmith Peethala and Krishna Volety, Ravenwood High

Virtual Business Challenge Sports

Fourth: Vivaan Rochlani, Udhikaman Syal and Adwaya Yesare, Ravenwood High

Entrepreneurship Series

First: Violet Zimmerle, Page High

Role Play Finalist: Jason Tran, Ravenwood High

Innovation Plan

Eighth: Vihaan Bussa, Shawn Kumar and Tejas Patil, Ravenwood High

Business Finance Series

Exam: Nathan Hoggard, Summit High

Business Services Marketing Series

Role Play Finalist: Gavin Thier, Page High

Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series

Finalist: Alexander Wagnon, Page High

Restaurant and Food Service Management Series

Role Play Finalist: Yesha Patel, Ravenwood High

Principles of Entrepreneurship

Finalist: Srestha Ghosh, Independence High

Invest Real World Challenge Ready Winners

First: Sloan Armstrong, Akshara Galla and Violet Zimmerle, Page High

Third: Ashwika Chitreddy, Erica Goh and Aananya Vig, Ravenwood High

DECA at the Bell Challenge Winners

First: Abigail Goddard and Meghana Sappidi, Ravenwood High

Source: WCS

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