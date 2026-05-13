DECA Students Earn International Awards

WCS high school DECA students earned major recognition for their achievements at this year’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta.
Page High’s Violet Zimmerle placed first in the Entrepreneurship Series category, and Sloan Armstrong, Akshara Galla and Violet Zimmerle placed first in the Invest Real World Challenge Ready category.
“Watching our Page DECA students compete this year has been incredibly rewarding,” said Page High DECA adviser Michael McNutt. “They truly came together as a chapter, supporting and encouraging one another at every competition opportunity. That focus, discipline and shared commitment defined our year, which led to multiple students walking on stage at ICDC and numerous medals awarded at State and District competitions as well.”
Ravenwood High’s Abigail Goddard and Meghana Sappidi placed first in the Bell Challenge category. Their advisers are Bryan Stuck and Jennifer Doak.
“We are extremely proud of all our DECA members, especially those who qualified for ICDC,” said Doak. “As advisers, we are here to support and facilitate, but it’s the students’ dedication, long hours and effort that earned these winning spots.”
Students from Independence, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools earned recognition in various categories of the competition. In addition to the competitive events, students also had the opportunity to explore college and career exhibits where they learned about numerous job and post-secondary options.
Congratulations to the students listed below.
Virtual Business Challenge Restaurant
- Second: Daksh Mukerji, Yeshmith Peethala and Krishna Volety, Ravenwood High
Virtual Business Challenge Sports
- Fourth: Vivaan Rochlani, Udhikaman Syal and Adwaya Yesare, Ravenwood High
Entrepreneurship Series
- First: Violet Zimmerle, Page High
- Role Play Finalist: Jason Tran, Ravenwood High
Innovation Plan
- Eighth: Vihaan Bussa, Shawn Kumar and Tejas Patil, Ravenwood High
Business Finance Series
- Exam: Nathan Hoggard, Summit High
Business Services Marketing Series
- Role Play Finalist: Gavin Thier, Page High
Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series
- Finalist: Alexander Wagnon, Page High
Restaurant and Food Service Management Series
- Role Play Finalist: Yesha Patel, Ravenwood High
Principles of Entrepreneurship
- Finalist: Srestha Ghosh, Independence High
Invest Real World Challenge Ready Winners
- First: Sloan Armstrong, Akshara Galla and Violet Zimmerle, Page High
- Third: Ashwika Chitreddy, Erica Goh and Aananya Vig, Ravenwood High
DECA at the Bell Challenge Winners
- First: Abigail Goddard and Meghana Sappidi, Ravenwood High
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