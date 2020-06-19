



Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21. Ordinarily, we’d say buy Dad a tie. But, let’s be honest: how many neckties do you really need when everyone started turning off their cameras during Zoom calls about six weeks ago?

This year, get Dad something different – a sweet or savory pie from Papa C. Pies!

If you’re in the Nashville area, you’re welcome to pre-order. However, we will be

providing same-day delivery with four hours notice!

Which Ones Are Dad’s Favorite Pies?

Not sure what kind of pie to get Dad for Father’s Day? Here are a few of our favorites!

Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie is our best-selling pie pie and the Winner of the Best Chocolate Pie in Nashville by popular vote from Nashville Lifestyles Magazine! You can’t go wrong with this decadent and delicious chocolate pie.

And if pie isn’t Dad’s first love, let him try our world-famous Cinnamon Rolls, made from scratch over the course of five hours. After preparing a batch, we wait for the yeast to rise, punch it down, add butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon, then cut them up the rolls so they bake to perfection. Buttery icing finishes off these decadent yeast cinnamon rolls.

Order Now: Quantities May Be Limited

Be sure to place your order ASAP. Pies are available locally for pick up and delivery, as well as shipping around the U.S. Order now!

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

