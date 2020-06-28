5 Quick Getaway Ideas

1. The Lost Sea

The Lost Sea is America’s largest underground lake with unknown bounds. Because of the size and unique features, there’s still more to discover about the lake and cave. The visible portion of the lake is roughly 800 feet long and 220 feet wide with a series of large rooms filled entirely with water underneath the surface. More than 13 total acres have been mapped so far. The Lost Sea is exceptionally unique due to its cavern location and is recognized by the United States Department of the Interior as a registered National Natural Landmark. It’s not just large and beautiful, but also unique with an abundance of “cave flowers,” or rare anthodites and some of the largest trout anywhere in North America.

During a guided tour of the caverns, you will learn about the cavern’s exciting and colorful history and the fascinating geological development of the immense cavern rooms and rare formations. At the bottom of the cave, you will take a boat ride on The Lost Sea.

140 Lost Sea Road, Sweetwater, TN 37874

thelostsea.com