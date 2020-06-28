



High Hopes Development Center has announced eight new additions to its Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 academic year. The new members join a distinguished group of community advocates and parents to assist the organization with providing high level guidance for strategic planning, fundraising and other organizational support roles.

“Our Board of Directors is passionate about the mission of High Hopes and provide us with much-needed insight to help make High Hopes the best it can be by ensuring we have a strong long-term plan in place,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes Executive Director. “We are humbled and honored to welcome these eight dedicated individuals to our team and look forward to their service.”

New members serving on the 2020-2021 Board of Directors include:

Tim Nichols | Songwriter, Board President

Mike Alexander | President, Signs First

Jim Gray | Former CIO, O’Charley’s

Bert Hoover | Investor

Ann Kaiser | Susan W. Gray Professor of Education and Human Development, Peabody College of Vanderbilt University

Ricky Scott | Partner, The Kingston Group

Kirk Tanksley | Retired, Asurion

Tony Youssefi | Financial Advisor | Capital Wealth Advisors

In addition to joining the Board of Directors, Nichols will also serve as Board President for 2020-2021. Nichols is a Nashville-based Grammy Award-winning songwriter. He has been involved with High Hopes for more than 20 years through fundraising events and is a former High Hopes board member and board president.

For a complete list of Board members and additional information on High Hopes, please visit www.highhopesforkids.org.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 35-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.



