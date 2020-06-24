



The community is mourning the death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza who was killed in the line of duty last week after being hit by another vehicle on Franklin Road in Brentwood.

Officer Legieza’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Prior to the funeral, a procession took place, traveling from Franklin to Brentwood.

Nearly 100 police cruisers, motorcycles, and other vehicles staged at Church of the City in Franklin waiting to join the funeral procession.

Vehicles Staged at Church of the City in Franklin for Officer Legieza Funeral Procession 1 of 4

Raising of the flag in front of City Hall in Brentwood just ahead of the processional for Officer Legieza.

The procession traveling through downtown Franklin.

The procession passing by City Hall in Brentwood and traveling to ClearView Baptist Church

Officer Legieza Funeral Procession Travels Through Brentwood 1 of 8

Remembering Officer Legieza

Officer Legieza was born and raised in Franklin where he attended Franklin High School. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration. He was married and lived in Spring Hill. Destin is a third-generation law enforcement officer. His father is currently a Lieutenant with the Franklin Police Department and his Grandfather is retired from the CSX Railroad Police. His wife Heather said, “My husband, Destin, was the best man I’ve ever met. He had so many friends and family who loved him. He loved the community of Brentwood and always knew he wanted to be a police officer. To my best friend, I love you forever and I miss you.”

How You Can Support the Family

Citizens are also encouraged to share memories of Officer Legieza, such as how he helped someone in our community. A special email account has been created to receive those messages, OfficerLegiezaRemembered@Brentwoodtn.gov The messages will be printed and presented in a binder to Officer Legieza’s family.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to his family, including his wife Heather, can do so at any First Horizon Bank branch.

There is also a GoFundMe account set up by Franklin Police which will also go to the family.



