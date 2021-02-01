Hop House Celebrates One Year with Free Pint Glass

Hop House Tennessee Taps opened one year ago in downtown Franklin.

In celebration of one year in business, they are giving away one pint glass for each purchase of draft beer.

Via Instagram, they shared, “ITS OUR ANNIVERSARY TOMORROW! 🎊

Join us tomorrow for our anniversary & get a FREE 1st Edition Hop House pint glass with your purchase of any draft beer! (While supplies last)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOP HOUSE TENNESSEE TAPS (@hophousetntaps)

The locally owned tap house offers 36 beers on tap and recently added prosecco on tap. You can also find growler refills with delivery of growlers thru Delivery Dudes. Happy Hour is offered Monday – Thursday from 2 p – 5 pm.

Via Instagram, they mention new menu items. The menu shared on the website doesn’t show the lobster roll pictured but features sections of a meat and cheese board, tapa style bites with tacos, pretzels, and hummus. There’s also a section called handful featuring wraps and sandwiches.

Hop House is owned by two Franklin residents, Mark Cook and Kenny Sizemore who previously owned Wild Hare in Spring Hill.

Visit Hop House Tennessee Taps at 117 5th Avenue North, Franklin. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 10pm, Friday- Saturday, 11 am – 12 am, and Sunday, 11 am – 9pm. For the latest updates, visit them on Instagram.