Located in downtown Franklin, Hop House Tennessee Taps opened its doors on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 117 5th Avenue North, Franklin.

The new tap house welcomes locals and visitors alike to relax, stay awhile and learn more about Tennessee Brews.

Here are a few things you need to know.

As the name implies, it’s all about Tennessee. Not only does the taphouse showcase Tennessee brews; it also showcases Tennessee art. You’ll see wood map of Tennessee. The wood is from Maury Countyand the art was created by Ron Davidson and James Skillington. In addition, there are photos on the wall of Tennessee breweries taken by award-winning photographer John Partipilo.

The food menu has not been rolled out but you can expect small bites soon. They enlisted the help of Franklin’s favorite Southern Chef Miss Daisy so you can expect some Tennessee twists on your favorite items. To note, there will be no fried food on the menu.

Come watch the big game. There are three large screen TVs behind the bar.

It’s locally owned by Franklin residents and father-son duo Mark Cook and Kenny Sizemore. They previously owned Wild Hare in Spring Hill but opted to open a new tap house closer to home.

If you don’t have time to stay and have a drink, you can take it to go. There’s a grab and go selection of canned and bottled beer. The selection will change often and you can even bring in your growler for a refill.

Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday 11 a – 10 p, Friday 11 a – 11 p, Saturday, 11 a -midnight, and Sunday 11 a – 8 p.

To stay current, follow Hop House Tennessee Taps on Facebook.

Watch our interview with co-owner Mark Cook below and see our photos.

1 of 9