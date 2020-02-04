Runners and walkers, get ready! Nashville’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is just around the corner, taking place on April 25th.

Registration is now open.

Interested in running or walking in this year’s marathon? Here are 5 Things to Know.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Offers Distances for Everyone

There’s a distance for everyone at the marathon, including 1-Mile, 5K, a new 6.15 mile (more on this below), Half Marathon, and Marathon. Plus, a KiDS ROCK and Doggie Dash, taking in the sights and sounds of Nashville

New 6.15 Mile Distance

New this year, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will offer a new distance – 6.15 miles. In honor of Nashville’s beloved area code 615, runners can experience 6.15 miles of Music City on Saturday, April 25. Register now for the new 6.15 Distance and save $5.00. The price will increase to $59.00 on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Entertainment

Michael Ray to headline the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll® Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon post-race music festival with fellow country music artist Carly Pearce serving as the opening act.

Health & Fitness Expo

Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville features a two-day Health & Fitness Expo prior to the race, which all participants must visit to pick up their race packets. Free and open to the public, this expo features the latest in running technologies, fitness apparel, health & nutrition information, and interactive displays.

The Expo takes place at the Music City Center on Thursday, April 23, 12pm – 7pm and Friday, April 24, 10am – 7pm.

Learn more about the Health & Fitness Expo schedule here.

Marathon Benefits St Jude

This event supports St Jude Children’s Hospital. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Give meaning to your miles – choose your fundraising level and get ready to run! Learn more about St. Jude.

For a course map and to register, please follow

https://www.runrocknroll.com/ Events/Nashville/The-Races/ 615-Mile