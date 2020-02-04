Williamson County Parks and Recreation offers a variety of classes to keep seniors (55 and up) active, healthy and fit. A six-week Fall Prevention class will be conducted at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., Franklin on Tuesdays beginning February 18 and continuing through March 31 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Because falls are the leading fatal and non-fatal injury for active agers, this class will help educate seniors on fall prevention, take assessments to measure the risk of falling, and teach exercises specific to fall prevention. During the class, participants will also learn physical activities specific to improving strength, balance, speed, power, agility and coordination necessary to reduce fall risk factors. Cost of the class is $50.

Registration is available at www.wcparksandrec.com. Register for activity #16443. For more information on this class or other Senior Fitness programs, contact Kelsey.Searles@williamsoncounty-tn.gov or (615) 790-5719 ext. 2025.