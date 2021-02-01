Tyler Farr and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby Girl

It’s a baby girl for country artist Tyler Farr and his wife Hannah.

People Magazine reported that Hannah gave birth to Hollis Caroline on Wednesday, Jan. 27th at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.

Arriving six weeks early, the baby weighed 4lbs, 12 ounces and is 19 1/2 inches long. Hannah, an ICU nurse was admitted to the hospital one day before the baby’s arrival due to preeclampsia and blood pressure issues.

Via Instagram, Hannah shared, “What a whirlwind it has been! Still in shock & trying to process everything that’s taken place since Sunday! We are so happy & shocked to announce the arrival (6 weeks early) of our sweet baby girl! 💗 I got admitted to the hospital Sunday with preeclampsia & everything progressed rapidly! She is doing well in the NICU & we can’t wait to bring her home! Thanks for all the prayers & sweet messages!”

She continued, “We are in love 💕 Good thing we already had her name picked out! Now to finish the rest as we were not prepared to have her here so early!”

Tyler also talked about the arrival of his daughter, via Instagram, he stated, “Hollis Caroline Farr joined the party early! So proud of my wife, Hannah. Hollis is getting stronger by the day and I’m so blessed to be her dad!”

The couple announced their pregnancy back in October on social media stating they were expecting a baby in March 2021.

Via Instagram, Tyler shared, “In one of the most stressful and challenging years of our lives, words cannot express how much hope and joy we have found in this baby girl. @hannahcfarr and I are excited to announce Baby Farr coming March 2021!”