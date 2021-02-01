Rescue of the Week: Sunflower

Williamson County Animal Center presents Sunflower. Sunflower has definitely mastered ‘the look’. Who could resist those soulful eyes? She is a sweet, three-year-old pup who is looking for the right home. You can meet Sunflower at Williamson County Animal Center.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.