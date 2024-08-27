High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 2

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Stock Photo

Welcome to our Week 2 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 2
Week 2
High School Football games for week 2 August 30, 2024

Brentwood Academy Eagles vs. Brentwood Bruins

Brentwood Academy Eagles vs. Brentwood Bruins

Clear selection

Centennial Cougars vs. Summit Spartans

Centennial Cougars vs. Summit Spartans

Clear selection

Fairview Yellowjackets vs. Waverly Central Tigers

Fairview Yellowjackets vs. Waverly Central Tigers

Clear selection

Franklin Road Panthers vs. Franklin Admirals

Franklin Road Panthers vs. Franklin Admirals

Clear selection

Page Patriots vs. Independence Eagles

Page Patriots vs. Independence Eagles

Clear selection

Nolensville Knights vs. Antioch Bears

Nolensville Knights vs. Antioch Bears

Clear selection

Pearl Cohn Firebirds vs. CPA Lions

Pearl Cohn Firebirds vs. CPA Lions

Clear selection

Maplewood Panthers vs. BGA Wildcats

Maplewood Panthers vs. BGA Wildcats

Clear selection

Father Ryan Irish vs. Pope John Paul II Knights

Father Ryan Irish vs. Pope John Paul II Knights

Clear selection

Grace Christian Lions vs. Trinity Christian Lions

Grace Christian Lions vs. Trinity Christian Lions

Clear selection

Mt Pleasant Tigers vs. Spring Hill Raiders

Mt Pleasant Tigers vs. Spring Hill Raiders

Clear selection

Cane Ridge Ravens vs. Ravenwood Raptors

Cane Ridge Ravens vs. Ravenwood Raptors

Clear selection
Page 1 of 2
Personal Information

Please enter your email address*

Please enter your email address*

Please input email for your survey results and Select finished. Email address is not collected

Clear selection

Please enter your name*

Please enter your name*

Clear selection
Page 1 of 2
Exit
LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here