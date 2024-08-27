High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 2

Welcome to our Week 2 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 2 
Week 2 High School Football games for week 2 August 30, 2024 

Brentwood Academy Eagles vs. Brentwood Bruins
Centennial Cougars vs. Summit Spartans
Fairview Yellowjackets vs. Waverly Central Tigers
Franklin Road Panthers vs. Franklin Admirals
Page Patriots vs. Independence Eagles
Nolensville Knights vs. Antioch Bears
Pearl Cohn Firebirds vs. CPA Lions
Maplewood Panthers vs. BGA Wildcats
Father Ryan Irish vs. Pope John Paul II Knights
Grace Christian Lions vs. Trinity Christian Lions
Mt Pleasant Tigers vs. Spring Hill Raiders
Cane Ridge Ravens vs. Ravenwood Raptors

