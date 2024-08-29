Top Stories From August 29, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 29, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, Spring Hill Fire Department responded to an alarm at the Hampton Inn in the Crossings. Engine 61 and Battalion 60 were dispatched. Read more
The wait is almost over – Nordstrom Rack will host its grand opening on Thursday, September 5th for its new location at Cool Springs Market at 2000 Mallory Lane. Read more
Seven Whitman has been found safe in Nashville. Read more
Due to the hot temperatures, dry weather, and no rain expected until next weekend at the earliest, Brentwood Fire & Rescue has issued a burn ban for the City of Brentwood. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter