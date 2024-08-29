Top Stories From August 29, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for August 29, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Noble Springs Dairy

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Spring Hill Fire Department Responds to Alarm at Hampton Inn in the Crossings

Photo from Spring Hill Fire Department/Facebook

Shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, Spring Hill Fire Department responded to an alarm at the Hampton Inn in the Crossings. Engine 61 and Battalion 60 were dispatched. Read more

3You Could Win a $1,000 Gift Card at the Nordstrom Rack Franklin Grand Opening

photo from Nordstrom Rack

The wait is almost over – Nordstrom Rack will host its grand opening on Thursday, September 5th for its new location at Cool Springs Market at 2000 Mallory Lane. Read more

4Missing Nashville Teen Seven Whitman Found Safe

Photo from TBI

Seven Whitman has been found safe in Nashville. Read more

5Brentwood Fire & Rescue Issue Burn Ban

Photo: Brentwood Fire & Rescue

Due to the hot temperatures, dry weather, and no rain expected until next weekend at the earliest, Brentwood Fire & Rescue has issued a burn ban for the City of Brentwood. Read more

