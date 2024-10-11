High Hopes Announces Tickets to Annual Hats Off Event

High Hopes Development Center has announced its longest-running fundraiser, Hats Off to High Hopes, will be held on Nov. 7 from 6-9 p.m. at Graystone Quarry. Tickets are $150 for an individual or $275 for a couple and can be purchased here.

Hats Off to High Hopes will be emceed by Tennessee Titans public address announcer Matt Rogers and will feature a songwriters’ round with Bobby Brinker, Cameron Bedell, Nick Wayne and David DeVaul. The event will include a fall buffet dinner from Catering & Events by Suzette, silent and live auctions as well as a paddle raise. Attendees will also hear a moving testimonial from the Mittura family about their experience with High Hopes. High Hopes board member Hillary Stalker serves as the chair of the event and is joined by honorary co-chair Ellen Boyer, founder and president of the Brett Boyer Foundation.

“Hats Off to High Hopes is always our most cherished event of the year as we celebrate our children and their families at such a beautiful location,” said Nan Zierden, High Hopes Director of Development. “We are excited to have such talented songwriters performing during what promises to be another magical night.”

Current sponsors include AP Live, CapWealth, Butch and Sonia Hoover, Calvin and Marilyn LeHew, American Constructors, Citizens Bank, Clark Grading, HCA Healthcare/TriStar, Old National Bank, The Kingston Group, Nedrow & Associates, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Twice Pediatric Dentistry, Westerlund Shotcrete, Rick Walker, Dan Jordan and Goodall Homes. Sponsorships are still available.

For more information and to purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit highhopesforkids.org/hats-off or contact Nan Zierden at [email protected] or 615-550-1443.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email