Luxurious Living at 1645 Honeyman Point – A New Construction Home in the Reserve at Raintree Forest

Nestled in the prestigious Reserve at Raintree Forest in Brentwood, 1645 Honeyman Pt offers the epitome of modern luxury living in one of the most desirable communities in Middle Tennessee. Built by top local homebuilder Cadre Homes and represented exclusively by Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate, this new construction combines contemporary design with the convenience and comfort desired by today’s homeowners. The home’s painted exterior creates a fresh and timeless look to match the elegance found inside.

Modern Layout and Thoughtful Design

The home at 1645 Honeyman Pt embraces lifestyle trends with a thoughtful and highly functional floor plan. On the main level, you’ll find two spacious bedrooms, each equipped with private baths and walk-in closets—ensuring ultimate privacy and convenience. The open-concept kitchen and family room make entertaining and everyday living a breeze, while the large dining area in the rear offers the flexibility of casual dining with the space to host more formal gatherings.

Other key highlights include a big mudroom and expansive laundry area, perfect for keeping the home organized and efficient.

Luxury Amenities Throughout

Step into luxury with features like the popular three-car porte-cochère garage, a warming drawer in the kitchen, and a covered porch with a cozy fireplace, ideal for year-round enjoyment. The primary bedroom offers its own touch of elegance, with a wet bar/coffee bar for added convenience and indulgence.

Modern comforts extend into the home with features such as an electric car charger, central vacuum system, and Pella windows. Irrigation keeps the exterior landscaping in pristine condition, while the home’s energy efficiency is enhanced by the high-quality materials and attention to detail throughout.

Top School District and Upcoming Community Amenities

Located in the highly sought-after Crockett, Woodland, and Ravenwood High School district, this home provides access to some of the top-rated schools in the area, making it ideal for families.

Beyond the home, the Reserve at Raintree Forest is enhancing its appeal even further with a new pool, cabana, and pickleball courts expected to open in the Summer of 2025. These upcoming amenities will create even more opportunities for recreation and relaxation within the community, perfect for residents who love to stay active.

Your Dream Home Awaits with Susan Gregory from Onward Real Estate

With other lots available and custom design options from Cadre Homes, opportunities in the Reserve like 1645 Honeyman Pt offer not just a place to live but a lifestyle. Whether you’re drawn to the convenience of the floor plan, the luxury amenities, or the prime location, this property encapsulates everything today’s homeowner could wish for in their dream home.

If you’re looking for the best real estate opportunities in Middle Tennessee, choose Susan Gregory of Onward Real Estate as your guide for the best real estate experience in Nashville. With her expertise and knowledge of Middle Tennessee real estate, Susan is the best choice to help you locate the home of your dreams. Call Susan at 615-207-5600 to start your home-buying or selling journey today!

You can take a video tour of 1645 Honeyman Pt at the property website or explore the listing further on Susan Gregory’s website.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email