Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 17, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie 96 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly 94 4000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Dallas Downs Pool 100 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/16/2024 Tollgate Amenities Pool 90 3665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Ashton Brook Pool #1 98 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Franklin Green 94 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 100 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool 90 3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 92 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 96 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 98 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Franklin Green Main Pool 94 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Ashton Brook Pool #2 96 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Willow Springs Homeowners Pool 92 645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult 98 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center 94 5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Mineo's 97 628 Nevins Place Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 9/16/2024 Nolensville Elementary School 100 2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 9/16/2024 Mooreland Estates HOA Pool 96 7001 Tartan Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 96 601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 94 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Stable Reserve Spirits, LLC dba Stable Reserve Distillery 100 412 Main St Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/13/2024 Maplewood Pool 92 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 The Academy Of Mckay's Mill 99 1401 Baffin Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/13/2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 98 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup 100 2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/13/2024 The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's) 94 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Hampton Inn Pool 96 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Maplewood Kiddie Pool 94 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Smoothie King #1097 97 9040 Carothers Pkwy, STE-B101 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/13/2024 The Landings Pool 96 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Mooreland Estates Section Ii 94 Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 94 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 TownPlace Suites Pool 94 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen 95 5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd.,ste 115 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/13/2024 T-op cold grill ice cream 99 111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/13/2024 Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool 100 802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/13/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 98 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Domino's Pizza 99 9040 Carothers Parkway, Spc B-107 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/13/2024 No. 1 Chinese 96 5000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/13/2024 Holiday Inn Pool 96 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Aloft Nashville Pool 98 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 9/13/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Domino's #6318 100 3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 9/12/2024 Pita Way 99 500 Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Bamboo House 72 330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Primrose School Of Nolensville Approval 9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Child Care Facilities Routine 9/12/2024 Woodland Middle School 94 1500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 School Buildings Routine 9/12/2024 Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool 100 7250 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Starbucks 99 601 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/12/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Cool Springs Montessori (food) 100 207 Gothic Ct. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Poke Bros Franklin Inc 85 430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 The Learning Experience 99 120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 MAA Cool Springs Pool 98 1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 96 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Power Up Nutrition 99 3011 Longford Dr., 2 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Woodland Middle School Cafeteria 100 1500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Wendy's Spring Hill 9147 86 4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 The Learning Experience Approval 120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 9/12/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 98 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q 100 3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Del Frisco's Grille 99 207 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 9/12/2024 Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen 100 9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams 100 211 Franklin Road Ste 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Crockett Elementary FS 94 9019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 School Buildings Routine 9/11/2024 Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux 100 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/11/2024 Cason Children's Center FSE 100 4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/11/2024 St. Matthew Catholic Church and School 99 533 Sneed Rd W Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 9/11/2024 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Southall Pool Bar 100 1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/11/2024 Aha Indian Grill 92 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 9/11/2024 Greek Cafe # 3 97 115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/11/2024 Jimmy John's #3033 99 1113 Murfreesboro Road #401 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/11/2024 The Harper Apts Pool 100 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Holy Family Catholic Church Approval 9100 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 9/11/2024 Crockett Elementary FS 100 9019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/11/2024 Homewood Suites Pool 96 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 The Canterbury Pool 96 2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Cason Children's Center FSE Approval 4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Child Care Facilities Routine 9/11/2024 Ichiddo Ramen 97 1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/11/2024 Acapulco Mexican Grill 91 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 9/11/2024 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/11/2024 Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 9/11/2024 Chrysalis Modern Italian 100 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/11/2024 The Academy Of Burkitt Commons Approval 1010 Ava Place Nolensville, TN 37135 Child Care Facilities Routine 9/10/2024 Tap Room At Old Natchez 99 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/10/2024 Zaxby's 99 1201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/10/2024 Kara Sanchez Beauty 100 140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/10/2024 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 9/10/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 96 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 96 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 The Academy of Powell Place Food 100 203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/10/2024 College Grove Elementary Schl 100 6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove, TN 37046 School Buildings Routine 9/10/2024 College Grove Elementary 100 6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Routine 9/10/2024 Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen 96 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up 9/10/2024 Puffy Muffin, Inc. 100 229 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 9/10/2024 Neighbors of Franklin Bar 99 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/10/2024 The Grove Bridge Pool 92 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Falls Grove Community Pool 96 Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Neighbors of Franklin 93 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/10/2024 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Taco Bell #4386 99 5002 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 9/10/2024 Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool 98 Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 The Academy Of Burkitt Commons 98 1010 Ava Place Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 9/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

