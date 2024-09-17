Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 17, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie
|96
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly
|94
|4000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Dallas Downs Pool
|100
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/16/2024
|Tollgate Amenities Pool
|90
|3665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|98
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Franklin Green
|94
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|100
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool
|90
|3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|92
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|96
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|98
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Franklin Green Main Pool
|94
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #2
|96
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Willow Springs Homeowners Pool
|92
|645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult
|98
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center
|94
|5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Mineo's
|97
|628 Nevins Place Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/16/2024
|Nolensville Elementary School
|100
|2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|9/16/2024
|Mooreland Estates HOA Pool
|96
|7001 Tartan Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|96
|601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|94
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Stable Reserve Spirits, LLC dba Stable Reserve Distillery
|100
|412 Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/13/2024
|Maplewood Pool
|92
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|The Academy Of Mckay's Mill
|99
|1401 Baffin Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/13/2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|98
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup
|100
|2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/13/2024
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|94
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Hampton Inn Pool
|96
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Maplewood Kiddie Pool
|94
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Smoothie King #1097
|97
|9040 Carothers Pkwy, STE-B101 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/13/2024
|The Landings Pool
|96
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Mooreland Estates Section Ii
|94
|Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|94
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|94
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen
|95
|5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd.,ste 115 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/13/2024
|T-op cold grill ice cream
|99
|111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/13/2024
|Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
|100
|802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/13/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|98
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Domino's Pizza
|99
|9040 Carothers Parkway, Spc B-107 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/13/2024
|No. 1 Chinese
|96
|5000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/13/2024
|Holiday Inn Pool
|96
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|98
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/13/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Domino's #6318
|100
|3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/12/2024
|Pita Way
|99
|500 Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Bamboo House
|72
|330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Primrose School Of Nolensville
|Approval
|9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|9/12/2024
|Woodland Middle School
|94
|1500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings Routine
|9/12/2024
|Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool
|100
|7250 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Starbucks
|99
|601 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/12/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Cool Springs Montessori (food)
|100
|207 Gothic Ct. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Poke Bros Franklin Inc
|85
|430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|The Learning Experience
|99
|120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|98
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|96
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Power Up Nutrition
|99
|3011 Longford Dr., 2 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Woodland Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|1500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Wendy's Spring Hill 9147
|86
|4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|The Learning Experience
|Approval
|120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|9/12/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|98
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q
|100
|3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Del Frisco's Grille
|99
|207 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/12/2024
|Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen
|100
|9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
|100
|211 Franklin Road Ste 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Crockett Elementary FS
|94
|9019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings Routine
|9/11/2024
|Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux
|100
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/11/2024
|Cason Children's Center FSE
|100
|4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/11/2024
|St. Matthew Catholic Church and School
|99
|533 Sneed Rd W Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|9/11/2024
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Southall Pool Bar
|100
|1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/11/2024
|Aha Indian Grill
|92
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/11/2024
|Greek Cafe # 3
|97
|115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/11/2024
|Jimmy John's #3033
|99
|1113 Murfreesboro Road #401 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/11/2024
|The Harper Apts Pool
|100
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Holy Family Catholic Church
|Approval
|9100 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|9/11/2024
|Crockett Elementary FS
|100
|9019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/11/2024
|Homewood Suites Pool
|96
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|The Canterbury Pool
|96
|2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Cason Children's Center FSE
|Approval
|4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|9/11/2024
|Ichiddo Ramen
|97
|1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/11/2024
|Acapulco Mexican Grill
|91
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/11/2024
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|100
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/11/2024
|Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/11/2024
|Chrysalis Modern Italian
|100
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/11/2024
|The Academy Of Burkitt Commons
|Approval
|1010 Ava Place Nolensville, TN 37135
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|9/10/2024
|Tap Room At Old Natchez
|99
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/10/2024
|Zaxby's
|99
|1201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/10/2024
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/10/2024
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/10/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|96
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|The Academy of Powell Place Food
|100
|203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/10/2024
|College Grove Elementary Schl
|100
|6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove, TN 37046
|School Buildings Routine
|9/10/2024
|College Grove Elementary
|100
|6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|9/10/2024
|Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen
|96
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/10/2024
|Puffy Muffin, Inc.
|100
|229 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/10/2024
|Neighbors of Franklin Bar
|99
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/10/2024
|The Grove Bridge Pool
|92
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Falls Grove Community Pool
|96
|Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Neighbors of Franklin
|93
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/10/2024
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Taco Bell #4386
|99
|5002 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/10/2024
|Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool
|98
|Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|The Academy Of Burkitt Commons
|98
|1010 Ava Place Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/10/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
