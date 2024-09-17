Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 17, 2024

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie961531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly944000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Dallas Downs Pool100431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/16/2024
Tollgate Amenities Pool903665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Ashton Brook Pool #198100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Franklin Green94Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool1002000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool903665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Dwell At Mcewen Pool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool9210000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
IMT Residential LLC West Pool96101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
IMT Residential LLC East Pool98201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Franklin Green Main Pool94Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Ashton Brook Pool #296100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Willow Springs Homeowners Pool92645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult981531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center945000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Mineo's97628 Nevins Place Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up9/16/2024
Nolensville Elementary School1002338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine9/16/2024
Mooreland Estates HOA Pool967001 Tartan Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool96601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Berry Farm Town Center Pool947001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Stable Reserve Spirits, LLC dba Stable Reserve Distillery100412 Main St Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/13/2024
Maplewood Pool92614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
The Academy Of Mckay's Mill991401 Baffin Ln Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/13/2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool983601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool967086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup1002071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179Tattoo Studios Routine9/13/2024
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)941505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Hampton Inn Pool967141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Maplewood Kiddie Pool94614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Smoothie King #1097979040 Carothers Pkwy, STE-B101 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/13/2024
The Landings Pool961505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Mooreland Estates Section Ii94Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool943201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
TownPlace Suites Pool947153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen955000 Hughes Crossing Blvd.,ste 115 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/13/2024
T-op cold grill ice cream99111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/13/2024
Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool100802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/13/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites987120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Domino's Pizza999040 Carothers Parkway, Spc B-107 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/13/2024
No. 1 Chinese965000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/13/2024
Holiday Inn Pool961738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Aloft Nashville Pool987109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine9/13/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Domino's #63181003012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up9/12/2024
Pita Way99500 Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/12/2024
Bamboo House72330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/12/2024
Primrose School Of NolensvilleApproval9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Child Care Facilities Routine9/12/2024
Woodland Middle School941500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027School Buildings Routine9/12/2024
Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool1007250 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Starbucks99601 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/12/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Cool Springs Montessori (food)100207 Gothic Ct. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/12/2024
Poke Bros Franklin Inc85430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/12/2024
The Learning Experience99120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/12/2024
MAA Cool Springs Pool981001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Spa962009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Power Up Nutrition993011 Longford Dr., 2 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine9/12/2024
Woodland Middle School Cafeteria1001500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/12/2024
Wendy's Spring Hill 9147864924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine9/12/2024
The Learning ExperienceApproval120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine9/12/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool982001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q1003068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/12/2024
Del Frisco's Grille99207 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up9/12/2024
Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen1009917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine9/12/2024
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams100211 Franklin Road Ste 100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/12/2024
Crockett Elementary FS949019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027School Buildings Routine9/11/2024
Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux1009040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/11/2024
Cason Children's Center FSE1004009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine9/11/2024
St. Matthew Catholic Church and School99533 Sneed Rd W Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine9/11/2024
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Southall Pool Bar1001994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/11/2024
Aha Indian Grill923015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up9/11/2024
Greek Cafe # 397115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/11/2024
Jimmy John's #3033991113 Murfreesboro Road #401 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/11/2024
The Harper Apts Pool1002200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Holy Family Catholic ChurchApproval9100 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine9/11/2024
Crockett Elementary FS1009019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/11/2024
Homewood Suites Pool962225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
The Canterbury Pool962500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Cason Children's Center FSEApproval4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Child Care Facilities Routine9/11/2024
Ichiddo Ramen971709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/11/2024
Acapulco Mexican Grill912001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up9/11/2024
Camden At Franklin Park Pool1006300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/11/2024
Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine9/11/2024
Chrysalis Modern Italian1009040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/11/2024
The Academy Of Burkitt CommonsApproval1010 Ava Place Nolensville, TN 37135Child Care Facilities Routine9/10/2024
Tap Room At Old Natchez99115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/10/2024
Zaxby's991201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/10/2024
Kara Sanchez Beauty100140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine9/10/2024
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine9/10/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool969150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool96820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
The Academy of Powell Place Food100203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/10/2024
College Grove Elementary Schl1006668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove, TN 37046School Buildings Routine9/10/2024
College Grove Elementary1006668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove, TN 37046Food Service Routine9/10/2024
Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen96115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Follow-Up9/10/2024
Puffy Muffin, Inc.100229 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up9/10/2024
Neighbors of Franklin Bar994031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/10/2024
The Grove Bridge Pool928759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Falls Grove Community Pool96Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Neighbors of Franklin934031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/10/2024
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Taco Bell #4386995002 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up9/10/2024
Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool98Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
The Academy Of Burkitt Commons981010 Ava Place Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up9/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

