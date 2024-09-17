5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 17

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Bamboo House
|72
|330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Poke Bros Franklin Inc
|85
|430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Wendy's Spring Hill 9147
|86
|4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/12/2024
|Acapulco Mexican Grill
|91
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/11/2024
|Aha Indian Grill
|92
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/11/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
