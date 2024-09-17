5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 17

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Bamboo House 72 330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Poke Bros Franklin Inc 85 430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Wendy's Spring Hill 9147 86 4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/12/2024 Acapulco Mexican Grill 91 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 9/11/2024 Aha Indian Grill 92 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 9/11/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email