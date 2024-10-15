Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 15, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
City Popcorn1004115 Mallory Ln 218 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Sunny China714910 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Fourth Ave Church KindergartenApproval117 Fourth Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Hattie B's Hot Chicken97230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN, USA STE-14B Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Thompson's Station School Food1002638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station, TN 37179Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Lipscomb Elementary School Food988011 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Step Forward Day School FS100226 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 149579269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food100100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Homewood Suites Pool962225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Ghenwa Eltiti1001226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios CompleteOctober 14, 2024
Jackson National Life Cafeteria100300 Innovation Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Centennial High School Cafeteria1005050 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Edmondson Elementary Food100851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Berry Farm Town Center Pool927001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Lynnwood Downs Pool982000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Commonwealth at 31902880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Tiny Little Donuts92Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool1002909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
PANDA EXPRESS INC982430 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-UpOctober 11, 2024
Sonic Drive-In #4770984101 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineOctober 11, 2024
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Residence Inn Marriott Spa942009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool961116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Teen CenterApproval8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool1001180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-UpOctober 11, 2024
El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant94603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpOctober 11, 2024
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool98900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex96920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Laurelbrooke Pool1001180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Judge Bean Bar-B-Que957022 Church Street East Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-UpOctober 10, 2024
First Watch Restaurant94210 Franklin Road, Suite 4A Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-UpOctober 10, 2024
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool100107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-UpOctober 10, 2024
Jason's Deli97279 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Cool Springs Sonic #41931001718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-UpOctober 10, 2024
Don Pepe1001203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Ramsey Solutions100775 Woodlands Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS STE-100 Ridgeland, MS 39157Food Service RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Dba Merridee's99110 4th S. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 10, 2024
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel87107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool983201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 10, 2024
The Country Boy974141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpOctober 10, 2024
Hank's Coffee Station Mobile1001411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Fox and Locke954142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Good Energy Esthetics, Inc10095 E Main St STE 44 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios RoutineOctober 10, 2024
El Taquito Mexican Food623101 Southall Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Don Pepe981203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Grove At Shadow Green Pool1002000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Carrington Hills Pool963750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Marcos Pizza933015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-UpOctober 9, 2024
The Gardner School of Franklin-FS99131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Chetzels Bakehouse10099 Seaboard Ln Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe1007021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Dwell At Mcewen Pool96100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Burger King #1820961911 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpOctober 9, 2024
Bubbakoo's Burritos875006 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service RoutineOctober 9, 2024
The Gardner School of Franklin - Child CareApproval131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Elks Lodge #7285485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Kilwins100405 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Golden Yeti Art Collective100202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Amaravati Indian Cuisine945012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-UpOctober 9, 2024
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool9810000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-UpOctober 9, 2024
Elks Lodge #72 Lounge100485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Siam Pad Thai979100 Carothers Blvd., Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpOctober 9, 2024
The Academy of Forrest Crossing100377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 8, 2024
V & V Vietnamese Cuisine95214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-UpOctober 8, 2024
Safe Splash Franklin971735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service813601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Candlewood Suites981305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Hardee's of Franklin #1501795991315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool983601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe98428 A Main Street Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpOctober 8, 2024
Wendy's991609 Columbia Avenue Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Greenhaven961001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Barbara's Home Cooking961232 Old Hillsboro Rd. c/o Brenton Wright Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Follow-UpOctober 8, 2024
Starbucks Coffee #8338100269 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Chick-Fil-A911105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 8, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

