Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 15, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date City Popcorn 100 4115 Mallory Ln 218 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 Sunny China 71 4910 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 Fourth Ave Church Kindergarten Approval 117 Fourth Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Routine October 14, 2024 Hattie B's Hot Chicken 97 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN, USA STE-14B Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 Thompson's Station School Food 100 2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 Lipscomb Elementary School Food 98 8011 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 Step Forward Day School FS 100 226 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495 79 269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food 100 100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 Homewood Suites Pool 96 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 14, 2024 Ghenwa Eltiti 100 1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Complete October 14, 2024 Jackson National Life Cafeteria 100 300 Innovation Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 Centennial High School Cafeteria 100 5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 Edmondson Elementary Food 100 851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 92 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine October 14, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Lynnwood Downs Pool 98 2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Commonwealth at 31 90 2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Tiny Little Donuts 92 Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine October 11, 2024 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 100 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 PANDA EXPRESS INC 98 2430 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 11, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up October 11, 2024 Sonic Drive-In #4770 98 4101 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine October 11, 2024 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 94 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 96 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Teen Center Approval 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Routine October 11, 2024 Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up October 11, 2024 El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant 94 603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up October 11, 2024 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 96 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Laurelbrooke Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Judge Bean Bar-B-Que 95 7022 Church Street East Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up October 10, 2024 First Watch Restaurant 94 210 Franklin Road, Suite 4A Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up October 10, 2024 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 100 107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up October 10, 2024 Jason's Deli 97 279 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine October 10, 2024 Cool Springs Sonic #4193 100 1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up October 10, 2024 Don Pepe 100 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 10, 2024 Ramsey Solutions 100 775 Woodlands Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS STE-100 Ridgeland, MS 39157 Food Service Routine October 10, 2024 Dba Merridee's 99 110 4th S. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 10, 2024 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel 87 107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine October 10, 2024 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 98 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 10, 2024 The Country Boy 97 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up October 10, 2024 Hank's Coffee Station Mobile 100 1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 10, 2024 Fox and Locke 95 4142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 10, 2024 Good Energy Esthetics, Inc 100 95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine October 10, 2024 El Taquito Mexican Food 62 3101 Southall Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 10, 2024 Don Pepe 98 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 10, 2024 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine October 10, 2024 Carrington Hills Pool 96 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 10, 2024 Marcos Pizza 93 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up October 9, 2024 The Gardner School of Franklin-FS 99 131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine October 9, 2024 Chetzels Bakehouse 100 99 Seaboard Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine October 9, 2024 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 100 7021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine October 9, 2024 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 96 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 9, 2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 9, 2024 Burger King #1820 96 1911 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up October 9, 2024 Bubbakoo's Burritos 87 5006 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine October 9, 2024 The Gardner School of Franklin - Child Care Approval 131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Routine October 9, 2024 Elks Lodge #72 85 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 9, 2024 Kilwins 100 405 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 9, 2024 Golden Yeti Art Collective 100 202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine October 9, 2024 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 9, 2024 Amaravati Indian Cuisine 94 5012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up October 9, 2024 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 98 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up October 9, 2024 Elks Lodge #72 Lounge 100 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 9, 2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 9, 2024 Siam Pad Thai 97 9100 Carothers Blvd., Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up October 9, 2024 The Academy of Forrest Crossing 100 377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 8, 2024 V & V Vietnamese Cuisine 95 214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up October 8, 2024 Safe Splash Franklin 97 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 8, 2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service 81 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine October 8, 2024 Candlewood Suites 98 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine October 8, 2024 Hardee's of Franklin #1501795 99 1315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 8, 2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 98 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 8, 2024 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 98 428 A Main Street Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up October 8, 2024 Wendy's 99 1609 Columbia Avenue Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 8, 2024 Greenhaven 96 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine October 8, 2024 Barbara's Home Cooking 96 1232 Old Hillsboro Rd. c/o Brenton Wright Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up October 8, 2024 Starbucks Coffee #8338 100 269 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine October 8, 2024 Chick-Fil-A 91 1105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 8, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

