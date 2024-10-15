Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 15, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|City Popcorn
|100
|4115 Mallory Ln 218 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Sunny China
|71
|4910 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Fourth Ave Church Kindergarten
|Approval
|117 Fourth Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Hattie B's Hot Chicken
|97
|230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN, USA STE-14B Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Thompson's Station School Food
|100
|2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Lipscomb Elementary School Food
|98
|8011 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Step Forward Day School FS
|100
|226 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495
|79
|269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food
|100
|100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Homewood Suites Pool
|96
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Ghenwa Eltiti
|100
|1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Complete
|October 14, 2024
|Jackson National Life Cafeteria
|100
|300 Innovation Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Centennial High School Cafeteria
|100
|5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Edmondson Elementary Food
|100
|851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|92
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Lynnwood Downs Pool
|98
|2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Commonwealth at 31
|90
|2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Tiny Little Donuts
|92
|Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|100
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|PANDA EXPRESS INC
|98
|2430 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|October 11, 2024
|Sonic Drive-In #4770
|98
|4101 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|October 11, 2024
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|94
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|96
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Teen Center
|Approval
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|October 11, 2024
|El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|94
|603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 11, 2024
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|98
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|96
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Laurelbrooke Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Judge Bean Bar-B-Que
|95
|7022 Church Street East Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 10, 2024
|First Watch Restaurant
|94
|210 Franklin Road, Suite 4A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 10, 2024
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|100
|107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|October 10, 2024
|Jason's Deli
|97
|279 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Cool Springs Sonic #4193
|100
|1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 10, 2024
|Don Pepe
|100
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Ramsey Solutions
|100
|775 Woodlands Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS STE-100 Ridgeland, MS 39157
|Food Service Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Dba Merridee's
|99
|110 4th S. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 10, 2024
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
|87
|107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|98
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 10, 2024
|The Country Boy
|97
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 10, 2024
|Hank's Coffee Station Mobile
|100
|1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Fox and Locke
|95
|4142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Good Energy Esthetics, Inc
|100
|95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|October 10, 2024
|El Taquito Mexican Food
|62
|3101 Southall Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Don Pepe
|98
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Carrington Hills Pool
|96
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Marcos Pizza
|93
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 9, 2024
|The Gardner School of Franklin-FS
|99
|131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Chetzels Bakehouse
|100
|99 Seaboard Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|100
|7021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|96
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Burger King #1820
|96
|1911 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 9, 2024
|Bubbakoo's Burritos
|87
|5006 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|October 9, 2024
|The Gardner School of Franklin - Child Care
|Approval
|131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Elks Lodge #72
|85
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Kilwins
|100
|405 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Amaravati Indian Cuisine
|94
|5012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 9, 2024
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|98
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|October 9, 2024
|Elks Lodge #72 Lounge
|100
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Siam Pad Thai
|97
|9100 Carothers Blvd., Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 9, 2024
|The Academy of Forrest Crossing
|100
|377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 8, 2024
|V & V Vietnamese Cuisine
|95
|214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 8, 2024
|Safe Splash Franklin
|97
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service
|81
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Candlewood Suites
|98
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Hardee's of Franklin #1501795
|99
|1315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|98
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|98
|428 A Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 8, 2024
|Wendy's
|99
|1609 Columbia Avenue Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Greenhaven
|96
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Barbara's Home Cooking
|96
|1232 Old Hillsboro Rd. c/o Brenton Wright Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|October 8, 2024
|Starbucks Coffee #8338
|100
|269 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Chick-Fil-A
|91
|1105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 8, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
