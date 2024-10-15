5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 15, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
El Taquito Mexican Food623101 Southall Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Sunny China714910 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 149579269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service813601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Elks Lodge #7285485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineOctober 9, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

