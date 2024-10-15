5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 15, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date El Taquito Mexican Food 62 3101 Southall Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 10, 2024 Sunny China 71 4910 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495 79 269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine October 14, 2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service 81 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine October 8, 2024 Elks Lodge #72 85 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine October 9, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email