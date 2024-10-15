5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 15, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|El Taquito Mexican Food
|62
|3101 Southall Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Sunny China
|71
|4910 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495
|79
|269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service
|81
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Elks Lodge #72
|85
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|October 9, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
