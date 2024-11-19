Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 19, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill
|99
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Kitchen
|99
|2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel
|94
|7141 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/18/2024
|The Last Society
|100
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/18/2024
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|94
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Spring Hollow Comm. Learning Ctr.
|Approval
|4207 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/18/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|98
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai
|67
|203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|100
|1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/18/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|98
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Woodhouse Spa Kitchen
|92
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai Bar
|100
|203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2024
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|94
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen
|100
|3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|BB's BBQ
|92
|228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2024
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|96
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Bayleaf Indian Restaurant
|95
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Greenhaven
|90
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|94
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|96
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Amazing Explorers Academy
|Approval
|7000 Longpoint Way Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/15/2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|98
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|94
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Whiskey Fire Mobile
|99
|7361 northwest Highway Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2024
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|96
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Ryan Swim Academy
|98
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Corner Pub Franklin
|97
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/15/2024
|Brown Bag Cool Springs
|98
|420 Cool Springs Blvd., Ste 135 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/15/2024
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|98
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|92
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Brentwood Methodist Day School
|Approval
|309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/14/2024
|Red Pony Restaurant
|98
|408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|The Rutledge Restaurant
|98
|105 International Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|Camp Marymount
|97
|1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|11/14/2024
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/14/2024
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|98
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2024
|Village Pizza Company
|92
|1990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|100
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2024
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/14/2024
|AC Hotel Brentwood
|100
|5007 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|The Goddard School Of Brentwood
|100
|110 Winners Cir N Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2024
|Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine
|95
|127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|Village Pizza Company Aux
|99
|1990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant
|100
|9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|La Tapatia -- Mobile
|86
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|Cork and Cow Restaurant
|66
|403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill
|100
|9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|Camp Marymount
|100
|1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2024
|Tio Fun
|98
|901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|Wendy's
|97
|2050 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2024
|Carrington Hills Pool
|92
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2024
|Catering & Events By Suzetta
|100
|104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|Ag Expo Park Concession
|100
|4215 Long Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3
|97
|1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Chilis Grill & Bar
|99
|7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|The Honey Baked Ham Company #208
|100
|1709 Galleria Blvd., Ste 1025 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|The Academy Of Cool Springs
|100
|270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food
|100
|960 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|Tio Fun AUX
|99
|901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2024
|Fayzano's Pizza
|95
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Simply Living Life Commissary
|100
|1710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
|Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen
|93
|1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2024
|Sportman's Lodge Taven & Bar
|100
|1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
|Jiving Turkey Food Truck
|100
|113 Natchez Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
|Scalp Solutions
|100
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/12/2024
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/12/2024
|Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile)
|100
|6990 Moores Lane Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
|Ice Point Cafe
|93
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd, suite 115 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2024
|1799 Kitchen and Cocktails
|85
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
|Nissan Headquarters
|100
|1 Nissan Way. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2024
|Tony's Eat & Drink
|100
|1000 Meridian Blvd, STE 100 Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter