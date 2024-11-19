Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 19, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Blue Sushi Sake Grill995001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine11/18/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Kitchen992009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine11/18/2024
Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel947141 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine11/18/2024
The Last Society100330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine11/18/2024
MAA Cool Springs Pool941001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Spring Hollow Comm. Learning Ctr.Approval4207 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine11/18/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool98200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Lemongrass Sushi & Thai67203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/18/2024
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool962000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
The Tattoo Ink Emporium1001731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine11/18/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa98200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Woodhouse Spa Kitchen921175 Meridian Blvd STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine11/18/2024
Lemongrass Sushi & Thai Bar100203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2024
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Berry Farm Town Center Pool947001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen1003077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/18/2024
BB's BBQ92228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/15/2024
Holiday Inn Express Pool963003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant955024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up11/15/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Greenhaven901001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Grove At Shadow Green Pool942000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool962909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Amazing Explorers AcademyApproval7000 Longpoint Way Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine11/15/2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool981001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa948207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Whiskey Fire Mobile997361 northwest Highway Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine11/15/2024
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool961116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Ryan Swim Academy987408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
La Quinta Inns Pool964207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Corner Pub Franklin971916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/15/2024
Brown Bag Cool Springs98420 Cool Springs Blvd., Ste 135 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/15/2024
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool98900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool924207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Brentwood Methodist Day SchoolApproval309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine11/14/2024
Red Pony Restaurant98408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/14/2024
The Rutledge Restaurant98105 International Dr Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
Camp Marymount971318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062Organized Campgrounds Routine11/14/2024
Kara Sanchez Beauty100140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine11/14/2024
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool98549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2024
Village Pizza Company921990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service Routine11/14/2024
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool100549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2024
Fresno Permanent Make-Up10018 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine11/14/2024
AC Hotel Brentwood1005007 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/14/2024
The Goddard School Of Brentwood100110 Winners Cir N Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/14/2024
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2024
Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine95127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
Village Pizza Company Aux991990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service Routine11/14/2024
The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant1009861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
La Tapatia -- Mobile86111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/14/2024
Cork and Cow Restaurant66403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/14/2024
The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill1009861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/14/2024
Camp Marymount1001318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2024
Tio Fun98901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/13/2024
Wendy's972050 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine11/13/2024
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2024
Carrington Hills Pool923750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2024
Catering & Events By Suzetta100104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/13/2024
Ag Expo Park Concession1004215 Long Lane. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/13/2024
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3971110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2024
Chilis Grill & Bar997083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2024
The Honey Baked Ham Company #2081001709 Galleria Blvd., Ste 1025 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine11/13/2024
The Academy Of Cool Springs100270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/13/2024
FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food100960 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/13/2024
Tio Fun AUX99901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/13/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Spa1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/13/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2024
Fayzano's Pizza95116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/13/2024
Simply Living Life Commissary1001710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/12/2024
Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen931640 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2024
Sportman's Lodge Taven & Bar1001640 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/12/2024
Jiving Turkey Food Truck100113 Natchez Street Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/12/2024
Scalp Solutions1001806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine11/12/2024
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/12/2024
Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile)1006990 Moores Lane Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/12/2024
Ice Point Cafe931113 Murfreesboro Rd, suite 115 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2024
1799 Kitchen and Cocktails85130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/12/2024
Nissan Headquarters1001 Nissan Way. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2024
Tony's Eat & Drink1001000 Meridian Blvd, STE 100 Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine11/12/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

