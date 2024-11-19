Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 19, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Blue Sushi Sake Grill 99 5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Kitchen 99 2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel 94 7141 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 11/18/2024 The Last Society 100 330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/18/2024 MAA Cool Springs Pool 94 1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Spring Hollow Comm. Learning Ctr. Approval 4207 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/18/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 98 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai 67 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 96 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 The Tattoo Ink Emporium 100 1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/18/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 98 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Woodhouse Spa Kitchen 92 1175 Meridian Blvd STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai Bar 100 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2024 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 94 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen 100 3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 BB's BBQ 92 228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 Holiday Inn Express Pool 96 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Bayleaf Indian Restaurant 95 5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 11/15/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Greenhaven 90 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 94 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 96 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Amazing Explorers Academy Approval 7000 Longpoint Way Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/15/2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 98 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 94 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Whiskey Fire Mobile 99 7361 northwest Highway Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 96 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Ryan Swim Academy 98 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 La Quinta Inns Pool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Corner Pub Franklin 97 1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/15/2024 Brown Bag Cool Springs 98 420 Cool Springs Blvd., Ste 135 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/15/2024 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 92 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Brentwood Methodist Day School Approval 309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/14/2024 Red Pony Restaurant 98 408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 The Rutledge Restaurant 98 105 International Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 Camp Marymount 97 1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062 Organized Campgrounds Routine 11/14/2024 Kara Sanchez Beauty 100 140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/14/2024 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 98 549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2024 Village Pizza Company 92 1990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 100 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2024 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/14/2024 AC Hotel Brentwood 100 5007 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/14/2024 The Goddard School Of Brentwood 100 110 Winners Cir N Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2024 Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine 95 127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 Village Pizza Company Aux 99 1990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant 100 9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 La Tapatia -- Mobile 86 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 Cork and Cow Restaurant 66 403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill 100 9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 Camp Marymount 100 1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2024 Tio Fun 98 901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 Wendy's 97 2050 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2024 Carrington Hills Pool 92 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2024 Catering & Events By Suzetta 100 104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 Ag Expo Park Concession 100 4215 Long Lane. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3 97 1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Chilis Grill & Bar 99 7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2024 The Honey Baked Ham Company #208 100 1709 Galleria Blvd., Ste 1025 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 The Academy Of Cool Springs 100 270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food 100 960 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 Tio Fun AUX 99 901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2024 Fayzano's Pizza 95 116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Simply Living Life Commissary 100 1710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024 Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen 93 1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2024 Sportman's Lodge Taven & Bar 100 1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024 Jiving Turkey Food Truck 100 113 Natchez Street Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024 Scalp Solutions 100 1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/12/2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/12/2024 Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile) 100 6990 Moores Lane Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024 Ice Point Cafe 93 1113 Murfreesboro Rd, suite 115 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2024 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails 85 130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024 Nissan Headquarters 100 1 Nissan Way. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2024 Tony's Eat & Drink 100 1000 Meridian Blvd, STE 100 Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

