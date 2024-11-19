5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 19, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Cork and Cow Restaurant66403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/14/2024
Lemongrass Sushi & Thai67203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/18/2024
1799 Kitchen and Cocktails85130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/12/2024
La Tapatia -- Mobile86111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/14/2024
Woodhouse Spa Kitchen921175 Meridian Blvd STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine11/18/2024
BB's BBQ92228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/15/2024
Village Pizza Company921990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service Routine11/14/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

