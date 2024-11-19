5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 19, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Cork and Cow Restaurant 66 403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai 67 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails 85 130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024 La Tapatia -- Mobile 86 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 Woodhouse Spa Kitchen 92 1175 Meridian Blvd STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 BB's BBQ 92 228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 Village Pizza Company 92 1990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

