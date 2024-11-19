5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 19, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Cork and Cow Restaurant
|66
|403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai
|67
|203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|1799 Kitchen and Cocktails
|85
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
|La Tapatia -- Mobile
|86
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|Woodhouse Spa Kitchen
|92
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|BB's BBQ
|92
|228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2024
|Village Pizza Company
|92
|1990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter