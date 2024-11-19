Williamson Health Medical Group Welcomes New Providers

Williamson Health Medical Group is proud to welcome several new physicians and advanced care practitioners, further expanding the Williamson Health team of healthcare experts. The appointments reflect the health system’s ongoing commitment to delivering a broad range of high-quality healthcare services to Williamson County and surrounding communities.

“Williamson Health Medical Group is already known for its excellence in care, and the addition of these new providers allows for better access to top-notch care and expanded services to our patients,” said Tim Burton, Chief Administrative Officer of Williamson Health Medical Group. “They bring an unmatched caliber of expertise to Williamson Health, and they, along with new service lines, will further enhance our Medical Group as we continue to grow.”

The following physicians and advanced care practitioners have joined Williamson Health Medical Group across various specialties:

Jordan Phillips, M.D., is a board-certified pulmonologist, sleep medicine and critical care physician with Williamson Health’s Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine office located inside the Williamson Health Medical Office Building at 4323 Carothers Pkwy., Ste. 605. Dr. Phillips is a graduate of Auburn University. She then went on to the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama in Mobile before completing a residency at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut, a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at Tulane University’s School of Medicine in New Orleans and a fellowship in sleep medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Ronald Wilson, M.D., is an inpatient neurologist with Williamson Health Medical Group, providing care to inpatients at Williamson Medical Center located at 4321 Carothers Pkwy. Born in West Virginia and raised in New York, Dr. Wilson has been a Nashville resident for nearly 50 years. He completed his undergraduate education at Princeton University in New Jersey before moving to Middle Tennessee to complete medical school at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and his residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Focused on treating migraines, traumatic brain injuries and epilepsy, Dr. Wilson has also completed extensive research, multiple clinical trials and lectures across the United States focused on Parkinson’s disease.

Jonathan Farmer, PA-C, is a board-certified physician assistant with Williamson Health Medical Group providing primary care services in Spring Hill at both the 5073 Main Street and 5221 Port Royal Rd., Ste. 200 locations. Born and raised in Columbia, Tennessee, Farmer attended Middle Tennessee State University and graduated in 2019 with a degree in biology with a focus on physiology while minoring in chemistry and health. He then went on to earn his graduate degree from Lipscomb University’s Physician Assistant Studies program in 2023.

Ed Conway, FNP-C, is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with Williamson Health Medical Group’s Gastroenterology office inside the Williamson Health Medical Office Building, 4323 Carothers Pkwy., Ste. 600 on the campus of Williamson Medical Center. Conway attended the University of Tennessee’s College of Nursing to earn his degree in 1996. Following his education, Conway spent time serving patients in primary care, internal medicine and occupational medicine before finding a passion in hepatology and gastroenterology. Since then, he’s spent more than 20 years helping patients find solutions to gastrointestinal issues.

Oscar E. Mendez, M.D., is board-certified in neurology and sleep medicine and specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurological and sleep disorders. A native of Venezuela, Dr. Mendez attended medical school at the University of Zulia in Marcaibo, Venezuela, before coming to the United States. Continuing his education, he completed his fellowship with the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine and a residency in neurology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center before relocating to Tennessee. Prior to his arrival in Middle Tennessee, Dr. Mendez served as the chief of staff at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Tennessee. Dr. Mendez has special interests in treating migraines, neuropathy, sleep disorders and Parkinson’s disease. His office is in Ste. 303 of the Williamson Health Medical Office Building, 4323 Carothers Pkwy.

Anthony Casamo, PA-C, is a board-certified physician assistant specializing in general neurology with Williamson Health Medical Group, working alongside Dr. Oscar Mendez inside the Williamson Health Medical Office Building, 4323 Carothers Pkwy., Ste. 303 on the campus of Williamson Medical Center. Casamo’s educational journey took him from undergraduate studies at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania before completing graduate degrees at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Dr. Mendez and Casamo bring a new outpatient neurology specialty to Williamson Health. They join Dr. Wilson and the other inpatient neurology team members at the Williamson Health Medical Group neurology practice.

For more information about Williamson Health services visit WilliamsonHealth.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email