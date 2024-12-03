Health Scores: Williamson County for December 3, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 26 to December 3, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen99601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up12/2/2024
La Tapatia Mobile #294111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine12/2/2024
The Honeysuckle661770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar100545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up12/2/2024
Brothers Bar1007240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Just Love Coffee984816 N. Main Street, Suite N Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Dwell At Mcewen Pool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/2/2024
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint1007223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant96545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up12/2/2024
Beef-A-Roo992108 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up12/2/2024
Brothers997240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Monamie Coffee977028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up12/2/2024
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/2/2024
Lilac- Little Learning AcademyApproval3011 Harrah Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Child Care Facilities Routine12/2/2024
First Watch #401991000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine11/27/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel99820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine11/27/2024
Serrato's Steakhouse Bar100214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/27/2024
Serrato's Steakhouse100214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/27/2024
Chang Spicy Hot Pot961113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/27/2024
The Poki95119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/27/2024
Panda Express #37751005045 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine11/27/2024
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool947109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/27/2024
Saffire Restaurant Bar100230 franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant991031 Center Pointe Pl, STE C Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/26/2024
The Heritage At Brentwood100900 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Waldo's Chicken and Beer957010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Big Bad Breakfast951201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Amazing Explorers Academy Food937000 Longpoint Wy Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/26/2024
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/26/2024
Saffire Restaurant97230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin, TN FranklinFood Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Cinco de Mayo991010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.1001310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Ching's Asain Bistro98188 Front St., STE 104 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen994000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
UMI Japanese Restaurant964000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Greenhaven1001001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/26/2024
The Men's Grill1005123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Gyros King983046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux983100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Garcia's901113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/26/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

