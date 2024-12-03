Health Scores: Williamson County for December 3, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 26 to December 3, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen 99 601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 12/2/2024 La Tapatia Mobile #2 94 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 The Honeysuckle 66 1770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar 100 545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 12/2/2024 Brothers Bar 100 7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 Just Love Coffee 98 4816 N. Main Street, Suite N Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/2/2024 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint 100 7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant 96 545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 12/2/2024 Beef-A-Roo 99 2108 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 12/2/2024 Brothers 99 7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 Monamie Coffee 97 7028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 12/2/2024 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/2/2024 Lilac- Little Learning Academy Approval 3011 Harrah Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Child Care Facilities Routine 12/2/2024 First Watch #401 99 1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel 99 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 11/27/2024 Serrato's Steakhouse Bar 100 214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 Serrato's Steakhouse 100 214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/27/2024 Chang Spicy Hot Pot 96 1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/27/2024 The Poki 95 119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/27/2024 Panda Express #3775 100 5045 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 94 7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/27/2024 Saffire Restaurant Bar 100 230 franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 99 1031 Center Pointe Pl, STE C Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 The Heritage At Brentwood 100 900 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Waldo's Chicken and Beer 95 7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Big Bad Breakfast 95 1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Amazing Explorers Academy Food 93 7000 Longpoint Wy Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/26/2024 Saffire Restaurant 97 230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin, TN Franklin Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Cinco de Mayo 99 1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv. 100 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Ching's Asain Bistro 98 188 Front St., STE 104 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen 99 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 UMI Japanese Restaurant 96 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Greenhaven 100 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/26/2024 The Men's Grill 100 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Gyros King 98 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux 98 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Garcia's 90 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

