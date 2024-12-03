Health Scores: Williamson County for December 3, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 26 to December 3, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen
|99
|601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/2/2024
|La Tapatia Mobile #2
|94
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|The Honeysuckle
|66
|1770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar
|100
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/2/2024
|Brothers Bar
|100
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|Just Love Coffee
|98
|4816 N. Main Street, Suite N Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/2/2024
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint
|100
|7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant
|96
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/2/2024
|Beef-A-Roo
|99
|2108 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/2/2024
|Brothers
|99
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|Monamie Coffee
|97
|7028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/2/2024
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/2/2024
|Lilac- Little Learning Academy
|Approval
|3011 Harrah Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|12/2/2024
|First Watch #401
|99
|1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|99
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/27/2024
|Serrato's Steakhouse Bar
|100
|214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|100
|214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/27/2024
|Chang Spicy Hot Pot
|96
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/27/2024
|The Poki
|95
|119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/27/2024
|Panda Express #3775
|100
|5045 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|94
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/27/2024
|Saffire Restaurant Bar
|100
|230 franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|99
|1031 Center Pointe Pl, STE C Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|The Heritage At Brentwood
|100
|900 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer
|95
|7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Big Bad Breakfast
|95
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Amazing Explorers Academy Food
|93
|7000 Longpoint Wy Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/26/2024
|Saffire Restaurant
|97
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin, TN Franklin
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Cinco de Mayo
|99
|1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.
|100
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Ching's Asain Bistro
|98
|188 Front St., STE 104 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen
|99
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|UMI Japanese Restaurant
|96
|4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Greenhaven
|100
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|The Men's Grill
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Gyros King
|98
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux
|98
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Garcia's
|90
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
