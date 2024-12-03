5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 3, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 26 to December 3, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
The Honeysuckle661770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Garcia's901113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Amazing Explorers Academy Food937000 Longpoint Wy Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine11/26/2024
La Tapatia Mobile #294111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine12/2/2024
The Poki95119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/27/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

