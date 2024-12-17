Health Scores: Williamson County for December 17, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 10-17, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Two Hands Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/16/2024 DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok 92 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/16/2024 Two Hands Bar Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/16/2024 Northwood Ravin Spa 98 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant 96 7177 Nolensville Rd, Ste 6A Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/16/2024 Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit 100 7208 Wallace Rd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 12/16/2024 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers 100 7087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/16/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 The Academy Of Cool Springs Approval 270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities - Routine 12/16/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Ground Food Truck 100 1409 West Main Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/14/2024 Steel Pony 96 5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/14/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Kansha Japanese Express 99 4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 98 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 IMT at the Galleria 98 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 98 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 96 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 96 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Hotels Motels - Routine 12/12/2024 Ashton Brook Pool #1 96 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Residence Inn Hotel 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Hotels Motels - Routine 12/12/2024 Sonic Drive-In #3704 100 7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 12/12/2024 Crossed Hearts Body Art 100 8105 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/12/2024 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse 94 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 96 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Gary's Place 98 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 La Quinta Inn 93 4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 12/12/2024 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/12/2024 Roo's Bar & Grill 98 7180 Nolensville Rd Ste-1B Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 96 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Cafe India 89 101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Complete 12/11/2024 Goldfish Swimming School 98 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 TownPlace Suites Pool 98 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 House of India 94 9100 A Carothers Pkwy., STE-105 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 The Golf Sanctuary 100 8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 Hampton Inn Pool 98 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Hilton Garden Inn 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 12/11/2024 TrisStar BBQ Mobile 100 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Step Forward Day School Approval 226 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities - Routine 12/11/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 La Quinta Inns Pool 100 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 92 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 96 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Golden Chopsticks 97 1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/11/2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant 99 700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Southall 94 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Koi Sushi and Thai 80 102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 12/10/2024 Aloft Nashville Pool 96 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 The Honeysuckle 95 1770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/10/2024 Safe Splash Franklin 98 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Roma Pizza & Pasta 100 9200 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs 96 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/10/2024 Bamboo House 97 330 Mayfield Dr A-10 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/10/2024 Ginger Pig Food Truck 100 216 Noah Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 MAA Cool Springs Pool 94 1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Southall Farm Jammery 100 2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/10/2024 Sperry's Restaurant 97 650 Frazier Dr., STE 140 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/10/2024 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 96 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Southall 90 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Twin Peaks Bar Cool Springs 100 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/10/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Franklin Marriott Hotel 100 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 12/10/2024 Penn Station Subs 99 102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/10/2024 Southall 84 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 The Harper Apts Pool 100 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email