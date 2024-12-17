Health Scores: Williamson County for December 17, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 10-17, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Two Hands Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/16/2024
|DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok
|92
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Two Hands Bar Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|98
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant
|96
|7177 Nolensville Rd, Ste 6A Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/16/2024
|Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit
|100
|7208 Wallace Rd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
|100
|7087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|The Academy Of Cool Springs
|Approval
|270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Ground Food Truck
|100
|1409 West Main Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/14/2024
|Steel Pony
|96
|5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/14/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Kansha Japanese Express
|99
|4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/12/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|98
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|IMT at the Galleria
|98
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|98
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|96
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|96
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|96
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Residence Inn Hotel
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Sonic Drive-In #3704
|100
|7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Crossed Hearts Body Art
|100
|8105 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|94
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/12/2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|96
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Gary's Place
|98
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/12/2024
|La Quinta Inn
|93
|4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Roo's Bar & Grill
|98
|7180 Nolensville Rd Ste-1B Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/12/2024
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|96
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Cafe India
|89
|101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/12/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Complete
|12/11/2024
|Goldfish Swimming School
|98
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|98
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|House of India
|94
|9100 A Carothers Pkwy., STE-105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|The Golf Sanctuary
|100
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Hampton Inn Pool
|98
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|12/11/2024
|TrisStar BBQ Mobile
|100
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Step Forward Day School
|Approval
|226 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|100
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|92
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|96
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Golden Chopsticks
|97
|1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/11/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant
|99
|700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Southall
|94
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Koi Sushi and Thai
|80
|102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|96
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|The Honeysuckle
|95
|1770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/10/2024
|Safe Splash Franklin
|98
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Roma Pizza & Pasta
|100
|9200 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs
|96
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/10/2024
|Bamboo House
|97
|330 Mayfield Dr A-10 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/10/2024
|Ginger Pig Food Truck
|100
|216 Noah Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|94
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Southall Farm Jammery
|100
|2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/10/2024
|Sperry's Restaurant
|97
|650 Frazier Dr., STE 140 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/10/2024
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|96
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Southall
|90
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Twin Peaks Bar Cool Springs
|100
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/10/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Franklin Marriott Hotel
|100
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Penn Station Subs
|99
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/10/2024
|Southall
|84
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|The Harper Apts Pool
|100
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
