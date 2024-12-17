Health Scores: Williamson County for December 17, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 10-17, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Two Hands Franklin100230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/16/2024
DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok921113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/16/2024
Two Hands Bar Franklin100230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/16/2024
Northwood Ravin Spa984018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant967177 Nolensville Rd, Ste 6A Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up12/16/2024
Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit1007208 Wallace Rd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service - Routine12/16/2024
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers1007087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/16/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
The Academy Of Cool SpringsApproval270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities - Routine12/16/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Ground Food Truck1001409 West Main Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/14/2024
Steel Pony965532 Pinewood Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/14/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Kansha Japanese Express994910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732Food Service - Follow-Up12/12/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Pool982009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
IMT at the Galleria98427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Spa982009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool961116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
IMT Residential LLC East Pool96201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Hotels Motels - Routine12/12/2024
Ashton Brook Pool #196100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Residence Inn Hotel1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Hotels Motels - Routine12/12/2024
Sonic Drive-In #37041007230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine12/12/2024
Crossed Hearts Body Art1008105 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine12/12/2024
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse942029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up12/12/2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool961001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Gary's Place982001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up12/12/2024
La Quinta Inn934207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine12/12/2024
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine12/12/2024
Roo's Bar & Grill987180 Nolensville Rd Ste-1B Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up12/12/2024
IMT Residential LLC West Pool96101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Cafe India89101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up12/12/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Complete12/11/2024
Goldfish Swimming School981113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
TownPlace Suites Pool987153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
House of India949100 A Carothers Pkwy., STE-105 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
The Golf Sanctuary1008114 Isabella Ln Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
Hampton Inn Pool987141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Hilton Garden Inn1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine12/11/2024
TrisStar BBQ Mobile1001634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Step Forward Day SchoolApproval226 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities - Routine12/11/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
La Quinta Inns Pool1004207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Spa921000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool96900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Golden Chopsticks971441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up12/11/2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant99700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Southall942200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Koi Sushi and Thai80102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine12/10/2024
Aloft Nashville Pool967109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
The Honeysuckle951770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up12/10/2024
Safe Splash Franklin981735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Roma Pizza & Pasta1009200 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs961634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up12/10/2024
Bamboo House97330 Mayfield Dr A-10 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up12/10/2024
Ginger Pig Food Truck100216 Noah Dr Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
MAA Cool Springs Pool941001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Southall Farm Jammery1002000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up12/10/2024
Sperry's Restaurant97650 Frazier Dr., STE 140 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up12/10/2024
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Grove At Shadow Green Pool962000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Southall902200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Twin Peaks Bar Cool Springs1001634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up12/10/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool987086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Franklin Marriott Hotel100700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine12/10/2024
Penn Station Subs99102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up12/10/2024
Southall842200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
The Harper Apts Pool1002200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here