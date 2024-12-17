Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 17, 2024

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 10-17, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Koi Sushi and Thai 80 102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Southall 84 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Cafe India 89 101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 Southall 90 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok 92 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/16/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

