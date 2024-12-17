Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 17, 2024

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 10-17, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Koi Sushi and Thai80102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Southall842200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Cafe India89101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up12/12/2024
Southall902200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok921113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/16/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

