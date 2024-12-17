Fairview High School Student Allegedly Brings Gun Onto School Campus

A high school student in Williamson County is now facing criminal charges after authorities discovered a loaded handgun on a school bus Friday afternoon, according WSMV.

Fairview High School’s principal notified parents through a letter Saturday that the student was taken into custody by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office following the discovery of the loaded firearm after school hours.

The student is set to be expelled for one year and could possibly face legal consequences.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email