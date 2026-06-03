Home Business Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for June 3, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for June 3, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 27 to June 3, 2026. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Bent Creek Kiddie Pool962006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Bent Creek Pool1002006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Brixworth HOA South Pool969058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Canterbury Amenity Pool942500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Canterbury Pool962500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool98200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool100200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Catalina Kiddie Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Catalina Pool982000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool961507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool941507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Chapman's Retreat Phase 3961293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine06/01/2026
Cheswicke Farm East Pool96301 Logans Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Cheswicke Farms West Pool100705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool90557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/01/2026
Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool96431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Dallas Downs Pool96431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool98153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool98153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Echelon Pool942001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool962231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Falcon Creek Pool942231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Franklin Green Main Pool90Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool981120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Grant Park HOA Pool100100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Hardeman Springs HOA945500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool901001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Highlands at Ladd Park96154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool100802 Beamon Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool100154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/28/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suites1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Iron Horse Apartments961000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool92130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool967250 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine06/01/2026
Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club98P.O. Box 680671 Franklin TN 37068Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool98Oakwood Ests Franklin TN 37068-0671Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Orleans Estates HOA Pool961100 Granville Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool983201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Ralston Glen Pool100204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Redwing Meadows961297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Reeds Vale Pool967901 Halewood Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
River Rest Condominiums Pool96211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Silver Stream Farm Pool942401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/28/2026
Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool962200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Simmons Ridge Pool1002200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Spencer Hall Pool983101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Sullivan Farm HOA98Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Summerlyn Pool98305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/02/2026
Sunset Park Kiddie Pool971712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Sunset Park Pool931712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Telfair Community Pool931121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/28/2026
The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center925000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool963665 Wareham Dr BLDG B Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Tollgate Amenities Pool983665 Wareham Dr. BLDG B Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Townplace Suites by Marriott Pool98108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Vintage Tollgate Apartments962112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Wakefield982001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine06/01/2026
Waters Edge Pool984021 Devinney Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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