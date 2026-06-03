Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for June 3, 2026

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 27 to June 3, 2026. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Bent Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Bent Creek Pool
|100
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Brixworth HOA South Pool
|96
|9058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Canterbury Amenity Pool
|94
|2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Canterbury Pool
|96
|2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool
|98
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Catalina Kiddie Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Catalina Pool
|98
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool
|96
|1507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool
|94
|1507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 3
|96
|1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/01/2026
|Cheswicke Farm East Pool
|96
|301 Logans Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Cheswicke Farms West Pool
|100
|705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool
|90
|557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/01/2026
|Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool
|96
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Dallas Downs Pool
|96
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool
|98
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool
|98
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Echelon Pool
|94
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Falcon Creek Pool
|94
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Franklin Green Main Pool
|90
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|98
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Grant Park HOA Pool
|100
|100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Hardeman Springs HOA
|94
|5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|90
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Highlands at Ladd Park
|96
|154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
|100
|802 Beamon Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool
|100
|154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/28/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Iron Horse Apartments
|96
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|92
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool
|96
|7250 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/01/2026
|Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club
|98
|P.O. Box 680671 Franklin TN 37068
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|Oakwood Ests Franklin TN 37068-0671
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Orleans Estates HOA Pool
|96
|1100 Granville Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|98
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Ralston Glen Pool
|100
|204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Redwing Meadows
|96
|1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Reeds Vale Pool
|96
|7901 Halewood Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|River Rest Condominiums Pool
|96
|211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Silver Stream Farm Pool
|94
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/28/2026
|Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool
|96
|2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Simmons Ridge Pool
|100
|2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Spencer Hall Pool
|98
|3101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Sullivan Farm HOA
|98
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Summerlyn Pool
|98
|305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/02/2026
|Sunset Park Kiddie Pool
|97
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Sunset Park Pool
|93
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Telfair Community Pool
|93
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/28/2026
|The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center
|92
|5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool
|96
|3665 Wareham Dr BLDG B Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Tollgate Amenities Pool
|98
|3665 Wareham Dr. BLDG B Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Townplace Suites by Marriott Pool
|98
|108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Vintage Tollgate Apartments
|96
|2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Wakefield
|98
|2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/01/2026
|Waters Edge Pool
|98
|4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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