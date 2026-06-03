Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for June 3, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for June 3, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 27 to June 3, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Bent Creek Kiddie Pool962006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Bent Creek Pool1002006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand1008207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/27/2026
Brixworth HOA South Pool969058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Canterbury Amenity Pool942500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Canterbury Pool962500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool98200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool100200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Catalina Kiddie Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Catalina Pool982000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool961507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool941507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Chapman's Retreat Phase 3961293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine06/01/2026
Cheswicke Farm East Pool96301 Logans Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Cheswicke Farms West Pool100705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Comfort Inn & Suites99111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/29/2026
Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool90557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/01/2026
Culinary Dropout1004020 Aspen Grove Dr 101 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Culinary Dropout Aux Bar1004020 Aspen Grove Dr Suite 101 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool96431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Dallas Downs Pool96431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Dba Merridee's94110 4th S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/27/2026
Divine Feminine Ink1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/29/2026
Dog Haus Biergarten100755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up06/01/2026
Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool98153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool98153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Echelon Pool942001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool962231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Falcon Creek Pool942231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Franklin Family Ymca Concessions100501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Franklin Green Main Pool90Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool981120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Gary's Place962001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up05/29/2026
Grant Park HOA Pool100100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel967101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine06/01/2026
Hardeman Springs HOA945500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Haven Academy98617 Bradley Ct Franklin TN 37067Organized Campgrounds Routine06/01/2026
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool901001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Highlands at Ladd Park96154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool100802 Beamon Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool100154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/28/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suites1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Iron Horse Apartments961000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Joseph Rojas Private Studio1002977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine06/01/2026
Just Love Coffee1004816 N Main St Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Just Love Coffee Mobile1004816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Kara Sanchez Beauty1001648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine06/01/2026
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool92130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool967250 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine06/01/2026
Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club98P.O. Box 680671 Franklin TN 37068Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool98Oakwood Ests Franklin TN 37068-0671Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
Orleans Estates HOA Pool961100 Granville Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Paddle Dog971006 Westhaven Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool983201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Ralston Glen Pool100204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Redwing Meadows961297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Reeds Vale Pool967901 Halewood Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Residence Inn Hotel1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine06/01/2026
River Rest Condominiums Pool96211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Silver Stream Farm Pool942401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/28/2026
Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool962200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Simmons Ridge Pool1002200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Sleep Inn Food991611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/29/2026
Southern Belle Scoops N Sweets Mobile1004000 Midwood Street Apt-4105 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/29/2026
Spencer Hall Pool983101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/29/2026
Station Pizzeria1007007 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/27/2026
Sullivan Farm HOA98Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Summerlyn Pool98305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/02/2026
Sunset Park Kiddie Pool971712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Sunset Park Pool931712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/28/2026
Telfair Community Pool931121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/28/2026
The Academy of Seaboard Lane --CCApproval122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067Child Care Facilities Routine06/01/2026
The Brentwood Pool Food1005123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/27/2026
The Juice Bar Brentwood1007011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/27/2026
The Last Society100330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine05/28/2026
The Mobile Mingle1001800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/28/2026
The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center925000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
The Salty taco97401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/28/2026
Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool963665 Wareham Dr BLDG B Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Tollgate Amenities Pool983665 Wareham Dr. BLDG B Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Townplace Suites By Marriott Hotel100108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine06/02/2026
Townplace Suites by Marriott Pool98108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
TrisStar BBQ Mobile1001634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine06/01/2026
UMI Japanese Restaurant994000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/27/2026
Vintage Tollgate Apartments962112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Wakefield982001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine06/01/2026
Waters Edge Pool984021 Devinney Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/27/2026
West Coast Taco871511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/27/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×