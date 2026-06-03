Health Scores: Williamson County for June 3, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 27 to June 3, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Bent Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Bent Creek Pool
|100
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand
|100
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/27/2026
|Brixworth HOA South Pool
|96
|9058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Canterbury Amenity Pool
|94
|2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Canterbury Pool
|96
|2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool
|98
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Catalina Kiddie Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Catalina Pool
|98
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool
|96
|1507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool
|94
|1507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 3
|96
|1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/01/2026
|Cheswicke Farm East Pool
|96
|301 Logans Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Cheswicke Farms West Pool
|100
|705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|99
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/29/2026
|Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool
|90
|557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/01/2026
|Culinary Dropout
|100
|4020 Aspen Grove Dr 101 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Culinary Dropout Aux Bar
|100
|4020 Aspen Grove Dr Suite 101 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool
|96
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Dallas Downs Pool
|96
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Dba Merridee's
|94
|110 4th S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/27/2026
|Divine Feminine Ink
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/29/2026
|Dog Haus Biergarten
|100
|755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/01/2026
|Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool
|98
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool
|98
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Echelon Pool
|94
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Falcon Creek Pool
|94
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Franklin Family Ymca Concessions
|100
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Franklin Green Main Pool
|90
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|98
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Gary's Place
|96
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/29/2026
|Grant Park HOA Pool
|100
|100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel
|96
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|06/01/2026
|Hardeman Springs HOA
|94
|5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Haven Academy
|98
|617 Bradley Ct Franklin TN 37067
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|06/01/2026
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|90
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Highlands at Ladd Park
|96
|154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
|100
|802 Beamon Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool
|100
|154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/28/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Iron Horse Apartments
|96
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Joseph Rojas Private Studio
|100
|2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/01/2026
|Just Love Coffee
|100
|4816 N Main St Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Just Love Coffee Mobile
|100
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|1648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/01/2026
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|92
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool
|96
|7250 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/01/2026
|Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club
|98
|P.O. Box 680671 Franklin TN 37068
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|Oakwood Ests Franklin TN 37068-0671
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|Orleans Estates HOA Pool
|96
|1100 Granville Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Paddle Dog
|97
|1006 Westhaven Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|98
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Ralston Glen Pool
|100
|204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Redwing Meadows
|96
|1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Reeds Vale Pool
|96
|7901 Halewood Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Residence Inn Hotel
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|06/01/2026
|River Rest Condominiums Pool
|96
|211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Silver Stream Farm Pool
|94
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/28/2026
|Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool
|96
|2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Simmons Ridge Pool
|100
|2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Sleep Inn Food
|99
|1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/29/2026
|Southern Belle Scoops N Sweets Mobile
|100
|4000 Midwood Street Apt-4105 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/29/2026
|Spencer Hall Pool
|98
|3101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/29/2026
|Station Pizzeria
|100
|7007 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/27/2026
|Sullivan Farm HOA
|98
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Summerlyn Pool
|98
|305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/02/2026
|Sunset Park Kiddie Pool
|97
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Sunset Park Pool
|93
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/28/2026
|Telfair Community Pool
|93
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/28/2026
|The Academy of Seaboard Lane --CC
|Approval
|122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|06/01/2026
|The Brentwood Pool Food
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/27/2026
|The Juice Bar Brentwood
|100
|7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/27/2026
|The Last Society
|100
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/28/2026
|The Mobile Mingle
|100
|1800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center
|92
|5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|The Salty taco
|97
|401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/28/2026
|Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool
|96
|3665 Wareham Dr BLDG B Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Tollgate Amenities Pool
|98
|3665 Wareham Dr. BLDG B Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Townplace Suites By Marriott Hotel
|100
|108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|06/02/2026
|Townplace Suites by Marriott Pool
|98
|108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|TrisStar BBQ Mobile
|100
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|06/01/2026
|UMI Japanese Restaurant
|99
|4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/27/2026
|Vintage Tollgate Apartments
|96
|2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Wakefield
|98
|2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/01/2026
|Waters Edge Pool
|98
|4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/27/2026
|West Coast Taco
|87
|1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/27/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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