Health Scores: Williamson County for June 3, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 27 to June 3, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Bent Creek Kiddie Pool 96 2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Bent Creek Pool 100 2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand 100 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/27/2026 Brixworth HOA South Pool 96 9058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 05/29/2026 Canterbury Amenity Pool 94 2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Canterbury Pool 96 2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool 98 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool 100 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Catalina Kiddie Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Catalina Pool 98 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool 96 1507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 05/29/2026 Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool 94 1507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 05/29/2026 Chapman's Retreat Phase 3 96 1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 06/01/2026 Cheswicke Farm East Pool 96 301 Logans Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Cheswicke Farms West Pool 100 705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 99 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/29/2026 Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool 90 557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/01/2026 Culinary Dropout 100 4020 Aspen Grove Dr 101 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Culinary Dropout Aux Bar 100 4020 Aspen Grove Dr Suite 101 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool 96 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Dallas Downs Pool 96 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Dba Merridee's 94 110 4th S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/27/2026 Divine Feminine Ink 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/29/2026 Dog Haus Biergarten 100 755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 06/01/2026 Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool 98 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool 98 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Echelon Pool 94 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 96 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool 96 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Falcon Creek Pool 94 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Franklin Family Ymca Concessions 100 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Franklin Green Main Pool 90 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 98 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Gary's Place 96 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 05/29/2026 Grant Park HOA Pool 100 100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/29/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel 96 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 06/01/2026 Hardeman Springs HOA 94 5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014 Swimming Pools Routine 05/29/2026 Haven Academy 98 617 Bradley Ct Franklin TN 37067 Organized Campgrounds Routine 06/01/2026 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 90 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Highlands at Ladd Park 96 154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool 100 802 Beamon Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool 100 154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/28/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Iron Horse Apartments 96 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Joseph Rojas Private Studio 100 2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/01/2026 Just Love Coffee 100 4816 N Main St Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Just Love Coffee Mobile 100 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Kara Sanchez Beauty 100 1648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/01/2026 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 92 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool 96 7250 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 06/01/2026 Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club 98 P.O. Box 680671 Franklin TN 37068 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool 98 Oakwood Ests Franklin TN 37068-0671 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 Orleans Estates HOA Pool 96 1100 Granville Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Paddle Dog 97 1006 Westhaven Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 98 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Ralston Glen Pool 100 204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/29/2026 Redwing Meadows 96 1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Reeds Vale Pool 96 7901 Halewood Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 05/29/2026 Residence Inn Hotel 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 06/01/2026 River Rest Condominiums Pool 96 211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Silver Stream Farm Pool 94 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/28/2026 Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool 96 2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Simmons Ridge Pool 100 2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Sleep Inn Food 99 1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/29/2026 Southern Belle Scoops N Sweets Mobile 100 4000 Midwood Street Apt-4105 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/29/2026 Spencer Hall Pool 98 3101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/29/2026 Station Pizzeria 100 7007 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/27/2026 Sullivan Farm HOA 98 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Summerlyn Pool 98 305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/02/2026 Sunset Park Kiddie Pool 97 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Sunset Park Pool 93 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/28/2026 Telfair Community Pool 93 1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/28/2026 The Academy of Seaboard Lane --CC Approval 122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067 Child Care Facilities Routine 06/01/2026 The Brentwood Pool Food 100 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/27/2026 The Juice Bar Brentwood 100 7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/27/2026 The Last Society 100 330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/28/2026 The Mobile Mingle 100 1800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center 92 5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 The Salty taco 97 401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/28/2026 Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool 96 3665 Wareham Dr BLDG B Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Tollgate Amenities Pool 98 3665 Wareham Dr. BLDG B Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Townplace Suites By Marriott Hotel 100 108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 06/02/2026 Townplace Suites by Marriott Pool 98 108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 TrisStar BBQ Mobile 100 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 06/01/2026 UMI Japanese Restaurant 99 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/27/2026 Vintage Tollgate Apartments 96 2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Wakefield 98 2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 06/01/2026 Waters Edge Pool 98 4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/27/2026 West Coast Taco 87 1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/27/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.