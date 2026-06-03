Handel’s Ice Cream Drops Pink Lemonade as Its New Summer Flavor

Handel’s Ice Cream, the Ohio-born brand that’s been scooping since 1945, is kicking off summer 2026 with a new limited-time flavor: Pink Lemonade. Available at all locations nationwide starting June 1, the new creation blends creamy sweetness with a tangy lemon kick for a nostalgic warm-weather treat. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Handel’s New Pink Lemonade Ice Cream?

Pink Lemonade ice cream features bright lemon sour candies swirled with strawberry ripple — a combination designed to capture the classic taste of a cold glass of pink lemonade in frozen form. It’s Handel’s second new flavor launch of 2026, following the earlier debut of Raspberry Sheet Cake.

When and Where Can You Get It?

The flavor arrived at all Handel’s locations nationwide on June 1, 2026. Handel’s operates shops across multiple states, and you can find your nearest location at HandelsIceCream.com.

How Can You Order Pink Lemonade at Handel’s?

Guests can order Pink Lemonade in a dish, cone, or shake. For those who want to stretch the summer flavor a little longer, Handel’s also offers hand-packed pints to take home.

Does Handel’s Offer Catering for Summer Events?

Yes — Handel’s offers catering options suited for backyard barbecues, birthday parties, and other warm-weather gatherings. Contact your local shop directly for details on bringing Handel’s to your next event.

What Else Is on the Handel’s Menu?

Beyond seasonal offerings like Pink Lemonade, Handel’s keeps a rotating lineup alongside its core 48 signature flavors, all made fresh in-shop daily. From classic standbys to limited-time creations, there’s consistently something new on the menu throughout the year.

For the full menu and store locations, visit HandelsIceCream.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.