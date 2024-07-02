Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for July 2

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 25 to July 2, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date La Quinta Inns Pool 100 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/27/2024 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 100 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/27/2024 Holiday Inn Pool 100 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/27/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/27/2024 Hyatt Place Pool 100 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/27/2024 Catalina Kiddie Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 Catalina Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 8331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/28/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/28/2024 Life Time - Women 's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/28/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 94 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/28/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/28/2024 Club Of Kings Chapel Pool 90 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/27/2024 Meadows at Fairview 93 7202 Rye Ct Fairview, TN 37062 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/27/2024 Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool 94 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/27/2024 Kingwood Pool 94 Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/27/2024 Caspian Hills Apartment 97 7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/27/2024 Fairview Recreation Center Pool 100 2714 Fairview Blvd., STE 209 Fairview, TN 37062 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/27/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Pool 96 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool 98 1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Indian Springs Pool 94 Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1 98 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool 98 1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 94 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2 94 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 The Governors Golf Club Pool 98 9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Paxton Plunge Pool 94 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Temple Hills Club 100 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 The Governors Club Kiddie Pool 96 19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Viera Cool Springs Pool #1 98 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 The Whitney 96 113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Viera Cool Springs Pool #2 94 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Stonebridge Kiddie Pool 92 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Stonebridge Pool 86 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Montclair Subdivision Pool 98 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool 98 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Scales Farmstead HOA Pool 98 169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool 100 631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Viera Cool Springs Pool #3 98 9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Governors Club HOA 95 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

