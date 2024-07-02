Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for July 2

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 25 to July 2, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|100
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|100
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Holiday Inn Pool
|100
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Hyatt Place Pool
|100
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Catalina Kiddie Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Catalina Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|8331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/28/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/28/2024
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/28/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|94
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/28/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/28/2024
|Club Of Kings Chapel Pool
|90
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Meadows at Fairview
|93
|7202 Rye Ct Fairview, TN 37062
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool
|94
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Kingwood Pool
|94
|Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Caspian Hills Apartment
|97
|7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Fairview Recreation Center Pool
|100
|2714 Fairview Blvd., STE 209 Fairview, TN 37062
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Pool
|96
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool
|98
|1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Indian Springs Pool
|94
|Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1
|98
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool
|98
|1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|94
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2
|94
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|The Governors Golf Club Pool
|98
|9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|94
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Temple Hills Club
|100
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|The Governors Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #1
|98
|300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|The Whitney
|96
|113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #2
|94
|300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Stonebridge Kiddie Pool
|92
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Stonebridge Pool
|86
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Montclair Subdivision Pool
|98
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool
|98
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Scales Farmstead HOA Pool
|98
|169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool
|100
|631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #3
|98
|9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Governors Club HOA
|95
|300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
