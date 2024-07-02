Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for July 2

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 25 to July 2, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
La Quinta Inns Pool1004207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/27/2024
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool1004207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/27/2024
Holiday Inn Pool1001738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/27/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/27/2024
Hyatt Place Pool100650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/27/2024
Catalina Kiddie Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
Catalina Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool1008331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/28/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/28/2024
Life Time - Women 's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/28/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool94501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/28/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/28/2024
Club Of Kings Chapel Pool904905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014Public Swimming Pools Routine6/27/2024
Meadows at Fairview937202 Rye Ct Fairview, TN 37062Public Swimming Pools Routine6/27/2024
Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool944905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014Public Swimming Pools Routine6/27/2024
Kingwood Pool94Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062Public Swimming Pools Routine6/27/2024
Caspian Hills Apartment977228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062Public Swimming Pools Routine6/27/2024
Fairview Recreation Center Pool1002714 Fairview Blvd., STE 209 Fairview, TN 37062Public Swimming Pools Routine6/27/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Pool961000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool981010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Indian Springs Pool94Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1983100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool981010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Spa941000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2943100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
The Governors Golf Club Pool989861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Paxton Plunge Pool942007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Temple Hills Club1006376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
The Governors Club Kiddie Pool9619 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Viera Cool Springs Pool #198300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
The Whitney96113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Viera Cool Springs Pool #294300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Stonebridge Kiddie Pool921040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Stonebridge Pool861040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Montclair Subdivision Pool986376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool98107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Scales Farmstead HOA Pool98169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool100631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Viera Cool Springs Pool #3989861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Governors Club HOA95300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

