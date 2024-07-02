OBITUARY: Wayne Inman

Wayne Inman, a cherished pillar of the Williamson Co community, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2024, at the age of 85. Born on July 12, 1938 at home in Southall and in the same county where he would spend his entire life, Wayne’s roots ran as deep as the family history he so loved. He was a man whose life was defined by dedication, service, and an unwavering love for his family and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Inman and Josephine Lawrence Inman, brother Robert L Inman (Helen) and sister, Carolyn Inman (Earl)). He is survived by his devoted sister, Janice Inman Duff (Danny), his loving daughter, Tia Kready, ex-wife, Sandi Inman and a lineage of nieces, nephews, and grandchild who will carry on his legacy: John (Elizabeth) Inman, Matt Inman, Robert Michael (Kris) Inman, and his adored granddaughter, Jennifer Kready, along with one great-niece and four great nephews who brought him immense joy.

After earning his associate’s degree at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Wayne embarked on a fulfilling 30-year career as a Plant Manager for Claiborne Kinnard at Breeko Company in Franklin and after retirement at Harpeth True Value Home Center in building materials. His professional achievements, however, were just one aspect of his rich life. Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and Air National Guard Reserve, exemplifying a commitment to service that would be throughout his entire life.

A descendant of early settlers in the First Civil District in Williamson Co, Wayne was deeply invested in his community. The family moved to Franklin when he was 8 years old. He was one of the “Paper Boys” in the 1950’s. His leadership was felt for 12 years as the Franklin Special School District Board Chairman(with a total of 17 years service) and honored with FSSD’s Legacy Award. He served as a Lay Leader to General Conference in 1971 and served a term on the Administrative Board for Franklin First United Methodist Church. His faith and love of family was a cornerstone of his existence. He walked 2 miles daily for several years with his late friend, Dr. Tom Jones for a testament to his dedication to both his personal health and to fostering lifelong friendships. He laughed and said, “we figured we have walked to California and back three times!”.

Wayne’s interests and community involvement painted a picture of a man who was not only loving but also deeply committed to making a difference. His influence and guidance helped shape the community he held so dear, and his absence will leave an indelible void.

Those who knew Wayne would describe him as a loving individual whose kindness knew no bounds. Wayne was an affable man with an infectious and good-natured wit. Those who knew him would describe him as a man of integrity who was reliable and kind. He was dedicated to his family and a lifelong loyal friend to many. His ability to cultivate and maintain lifelong friendships was one of his most remarkable qualities.

Wayne Inman’s life was a tapestry of service, leadership, and unwavering love. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by those who were fortunate enough to have known him. While his passing marks the end of an era, the impact of his life’s work and the warmth of his spirit will continue to resonate within the community and beyond.

The family thanks the Staffs of Belvedere Commons of Franklin, Gentiva Hospice and to a special caregiver, Ashley Frierson, who called him “Granddaddy”. Also a thank you to his roommate Booker for his friendship and caring. A special thank you to forever friends Kaye and Tony Winters for being a constant presence in Wayne’s life and sharing your home cooked meals with him.

As we bid farewell to Wayne, we reflect on a life well-lived, a community bettered by his presence, and a family legacy that will continue to flourish. His was a life that exemplified the very best of what it means to be a part of a community, and his memory will be treasured forever.

