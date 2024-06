Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Public Swimming Pools for June 14

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 4-14, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

The average score for the public swimming pools is approximately 96.87.

The public swimming pool with the lowest score is:

Location : John Maher August Park Pool

: John Maher August Park Pool Score : 86.0

: 86.0 Address: 1448 Round Hill Ln, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Location Score Date Address 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 100 June 14, 2024 Aloft Nashville Pool 98 June 6, 2024 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Annandale Kiddie Pool 98 June 7, 2024 209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Annandale Pool 98 June 7, 2024 209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Annecy Pool 100 June 10, 2024 1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135 Artessa Apartments 100 June 5, 2024 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Ashton Brook Pool #1 98 June 10, 2024 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Ashton Brook Pool #2 98 June 10, 2024 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Autumn Ridge Pool 92 June 10, 2024 4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174 Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 98 June 11, 2024 4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067 Benington/Winterset Woods Pool 100 June 13, 2024 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 98 June 7, 2024 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Best Western Franklin Inn Pool 90 June 13, 2024 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool 96 June 12, 2024 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Brentwood Pointe I Condo 100 June 11, 2024 100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027 Brentwood Pointe III 100 June 10, 2024 2200 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212 Brentwood Traditions HOA 96 June 4, 2024 9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 94 June 13, 2024 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 June 13, 2024 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool 94 June 13, 2024 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool 98 June 13, 2024 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Bridgemore Pool 2 96 June 12, 2024 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool 96 June 12, 2024 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Bridgemore Village Pool 96 June 12, 2024 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Bridgemore Village Pool 96 June 12, 2024 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Brixworth HOA North Pool 96 June 11, 2024 104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station, TN 37179 Brixworth HOA South Pool 96 June 10, 2024 9058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill, TN 37174 Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool 98 June 12, 2024 Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Buckingham Park Pool 98 June 12, 2024 Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Buckingham Park Pool 98 June 12, 2024 Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool 100 June 4, 2024 2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 June 12, 2024 6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 June 12, 2024 6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool 96 June 11, 2024 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Cameron Farms Pool 94 June 11, 2024 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Campbell Station Dev. Kiddie Pool 96 June 4, 2024 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174 Campbell Station East (Right) Pool 96 June 4, 2024 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174 Campbell Station West (Left) Pool 94 June 4, 2024 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174 Candlewood Suites 100 June 5, 2024 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Carriage Park Condo Pool 94 June 6, 2024 1133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Carrington Hills Pool 96 June 7, 2024 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3 100 June 10, 2024 1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Chapman's Retreat Phase 3 100 June 10, 2024 1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Chapman's Retreat Pool 100 June 10, 2024 1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Chardonnay Kiddie Pool 90 June 10, 2024 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064 Chardonnay Pool 88 June 10, 2024 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064 Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool 100 June 10, 2024 9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Chenoweth Club House Pool 100 June 10, 2024 9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Kiddie Pool 98 June 11, 2024 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool 96 June 11, 2024 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool 100 June 12, 2024 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Chestnut Bend Pool 100 June 12, 2024 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Cheswicke Farm East Pool 98 June 12, 2024 301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Cheswicke Farms West Pool 98 June 12, 2024 705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Churchill Farms Pool 93 June 11, 2024 2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool 100 June 7, 2024 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014 Club Of Kings Chapel Pool 100 June 7, 2024 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014 Comfort Inn & Suites 94 June 7, 2024 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Comfort Inn & Suites 98 June 6, 2024 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Commonwealth at 31 96 June 4, 2024 2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool 96 June 5, 2024 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Concord Hunt Pool 96 June 5, 2024 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Copperstone Kiddie Pool 96 June 10, 2024 1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Copperstone Pool 96 June 10, 2024 1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool 100 June 12, 2024 180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 June 4, 2024 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 98 June 4, 2024 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Crowne Point Kiddie Pool 94 June 11, 2024 2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Crowne Point Swimming Pool 96 June 11, 2024 2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 99 June 5, 2024 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 99 June 5, 2024 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 100 June 6, 2024 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool 90 June 12, 2024 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Elks Lodge #72 Pool 88 June 12, 2024 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Elks Lodge #72 Pool 88 June 12, 2024 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 98 June 4, 2024 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 92 June 12, 2024 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 June 12, 2024 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Falcon Creek Pool 100 June 7, 2024 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064 Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly 98 June 7, 2024 4000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult 96 June 10, 2024 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie 98 June 10, 2024 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park, Llc 96 June 5, 2024 700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Franklin Green 98 June 6, 2024 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Franklin Green Main Pool 100 June 7, 2024 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 96 June 5, 2024 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool 96 June 5, 2024 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Goldfish Swimming School 100 June 5, 2024 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Hampton Inn Pool 98 June 6, 2024 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 100 June 12, 2024 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 100 June 12, 2024 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Highland Park Pool 92 June 5, 2024 1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027 98 June 13, 2024 Highlands at Ladd Park 94 June 7, 2024 154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool 98 June 7, 2024 802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool 96 June 7, 2024 154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 98 June 7, 2024 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Hilton Suites Pool 100 June 7, 2024 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hilton Suites Spa 100 June 7, 2024 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 92 June 7, 2024 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool 98 June 5, 2024 108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 June 5, 2024 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 96 June 10, 2024 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 96 June 10, 2024 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Inglehame Farms Pool 96 June 5, 2024 9190 Sydney Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Iron Horse Apartments 96 June 6, 2024 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Ivy Glen Pool 98 June 12, 2024 4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064 Ivy Glen Pool 98 June 12, 2024 4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064 John Maher August Park Pool 86 June 10, 2024 1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174 Kingwood Pool 100 June 7, 2024 Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Lansdowne Kiddie Pool 98 June 5, 2024 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Lansdowne Pool 98 June 5, 2024 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Laurelwood Condominium 94 June 7, 2024 601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 100 June 13, 2024 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 100 June 12, 2024 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 100 June 12, 2024 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 98 June 4, 2024 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Longview Recreation Center Outdoor Pool 94 June 4, 2024 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 MAA Cool Springs Pool 98 June 6, 2024 1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 96 June 11, 2024 107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 98 June 7, 2024 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 94 June 7, 2024 7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027 McDaniel Estate Pool 98 June 11, 2024 6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046 Mckay's Mill Kiddie Pool 98 June 12, 2024 1215 Habersham Franklin, TN 37067 Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool 96 June 11, 2024 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Millview Swim Club Pool 92 June 11, 2024 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool 98 June 6, 2024 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Morgan Farms Pool 98 June 6, 2024 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool 96 June 13, 2024 Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027 Newport Commons Pool 92 June 11, 2024 P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 94 June 6, 2024 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 100 June 14, 2024 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 96 June 6, 2024 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Northwood Ravin Spa 94 June 6, 2024 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Oakhall Subdivision Pool 94 June 4, 2024 1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Old Natchez Country Club Pool 98 June 11, 2024 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Polk Place Kiddie Pool 100 June 6, 2024 100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Polk Place Pool 92 June 5, 2024 100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool 96 June 4, 2024 1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027 Raintree Forest Pool 100 June 4, 2024 1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027 Redwing Meadows 94 June 7, 2024 1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064 Reserve At Raintree HOA 96 June 5, 2024 1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool 98 June 5, 2024 1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 June 4, 2024 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 98 June 4, 2024 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Ryan Swim Academy 98 June 13, 2024 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Safe Splash Franklin 100 June 11, 2024 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Scales Farmstead HOA Pool 100 June 10, 2024 631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135 Shadow Green HOA Pool 94 June 12, 2024 700 Vintage Green Ln Franklin, TN 37064 Shadow Green HOA Pool 94 June 12, 2024 700 Vintage Green Ln Franklin, TN 37064 Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool 96 June 7, 2024 2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064 Simmons Ridge Pool 96 June 7, 2024 2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 June 12, 2024 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 June 12, 2024 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Somerset Kiddie Pool 100 June 5, 2024 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Somerset Pool 98 June 5, 2024 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 South Wind Apts Outdoor pool 100 June 6, 2024 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 100 June 6, 2024 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 100 June 6, 2024 549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064 Southbrooke Amenity Pool 100 June 7, 2024 1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Southern Wood West #2 Pool 98 June 5, 2024 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Southern Wood West Kiddie 96 June 5, 2024 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Southern Woods West Pool 98 June 5, 2024 1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool 98 June 10, 2024 1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Spring Hill Place Pool 98 June 10, 2024 1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool 98 June 6, 2024 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool 94 June 7, 2024 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool 92 June 7, 2024 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 June 6, 2024 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Stream Valley Pool 94 June 7, 2024 1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Summerlyn Pool 94 June 11, 2024 305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135 Sunset Park Kiddie Pool 100 June 13, 2024 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135 Sunset Park Pool 100 June 13, 2024 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135 Sussex Downs Apt Pool 100 June 12, 2024 1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 96 June 7, 2024 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 96 June 7, 2024 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Taramore Adult Pool 98 June 6, 2024 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Taramore Kiddie Pool 98 June 6, 2024 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Telfair Community Pool 100 June 11, 2024 1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool 94 June 6, 2024 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 The Canterbury Pool 96 June 12, 2024 2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179 The Canterbury Pool 96 June 12, 2024 2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 100 June 10, 2024 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 June 11, 2024 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 The Harper Apts Pool 98 June 13, 2024 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 June 13, 2024 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 The Inn at Southall 100 June 11, 2024 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 The Inn at Southall 100 June 11, 2024 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's) 96 June 6, 2024 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center 96 June 7, 2024 5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064 The Village Of Clovercroft 98 June 5, 2024 101 Fine Lane. Franklin, TN 37067 Tinney Place Kiddie Pool 96 June 10, 2024 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Tinney Place Pool 100 June 10, 2024 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool 92 June 12, 2024 3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool 92 June 12, 2024 3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Tollgate Amenities Pool 92 June 12, 2024 3665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 96 June 11, 2024 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 96 June 11, 2024 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat 100 June 10, 2024 4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 TownPlace Suites Pool 98 June 6, 2024 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Tuscany Hills Pool 96 June 6, 2024 1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Village Of Morningside 98 June 10, 2024 101 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Village Of Morningside 2 96 June 10, 2024 9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 96 June 12, 2024 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool 98 June 10, 2024 999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174 Wade's Grove Pool 96 June 10, 2024 999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174 Wakefield 98 June 4, 2024 2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Waters Edge Pool 96 June 12, 2024 4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Westhaven Fish Pool 96 June 5, 2024 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Westhaven Lap Pool 90 June 5, 2024 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Westhaven Resort Pool #1 92 June 5, 2024 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Westhaven Resort Pool #2 94 June 5, 2024 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Westhaven West Amenity Park Pool 96 June 5, 2024 4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 100 June 13, 2024 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Willow Springs Homeowners Pool 88 June 6, 2024 645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Windstone 98 June 13, 2024 830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Witherspoon 98 June 5, 2024 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Witherspoon 96 June 5, 2024 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Witt Hill Subdivision Pool 96 June 11, 2024 Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

