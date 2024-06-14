Franklin Police to Host Free CarFit Events for Seniors

The Franklin Police Department will host two upcoming events aimed at assisting older adult drivers.
CarFit is an interactive and educational program that teaches older drivers how to make their personal vehicle “fit” in order to increase safety and mobility on the road. The 20-minute vehicle checkups will teach drivers about various topics, including:
- Proper seat belt use
- Proper headrest location
- Proper steering wheel space
- Proper mirror placement
- Good foot positioning
- Clear line of sight
CarFit is not a driving test or mechanical inspection. It’s a way of helping motorists understand how to operate a vehicle safely.
Both upcoming events are open to the public:
- Wednesday, June 19
Somerby Franklin
870 Oak Meadow Dr.
12 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Friday, June 21
Canterfield Senior Living
705 Moores Ln.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, visit: www.car-fit.org
If you have questions, please contact Officer Domenico Buffa at: [email protected]
