Franklin Police to Host Free CarFit Events for Seniors

By
Source Staff
-

The Franklin Police Department will host two upcoming events aimed at assisting older adult drivers.

CarFit is an interactive and educational program that teaches older drivers how to make their personal vehicle “fit” in order to increase safety and mobility on the road. The 20-minute vehicle checkups will teach drivers about various topics, including:

  • Proper seat belt use
  • Proper headrest location
  • Proper steering wheel space
  • Proper mirror placement
  • Good foot positioning
  • Clear line of sight

CarFit is not a driving test or mechanical inspection. It’s a way of helping motorists understand how to operate a vehicle safely.

Both upcoming events are open to the public:

  • Wednesday, June 19
    Somerby Franklin
    870 Oak Meadow Dr.
    12 p.m.-4 p.m.
  • Friday, June 21
    Canterfield Senior Living
    705 Moores Ln.
    10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.car-fit.org

If you have questions, please contact Officer Domenico Buffa at: [email protected]

