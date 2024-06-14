Nashville Sounds’ Late Rally Falls Short in Gwinnett

June 13, 2024 – Despite a valiant late push in the final innings, the Nashville Sounds (35-31) couldn’t erase a four-run deficit, falling 8-7 to the Gwinnett Stripers (31-35) on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Garrett Mitchell made an impact in his first game back on rehab assignment, going 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base. He led off and played center field.

made an impact in his first game back on rehab assignment, going 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base. He led off and played center field. DL Hall had a shaky start, surrendering two runs and a homer to Nacho Alvarez Jr. in the first inning. He threw 25 pitches, 12 for strikes, in his first outing since May 23.

had a shaky start, surrendering two runs and a homer to Nacho Alvarez Jr. in the first inning. He threw 25 pitches, 12 for strikes, in his first outing since May 23. JB Bukauskas showed resilience in his rehab assignment, allowing one run on two hits during the seventh inning. The right-hander has been on Milwaukee’s injured list since April 14 due to a right lat strain.

