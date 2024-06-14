Nashville Sounds’ Late Rally Falls Short in Gwinnett

June 13, 2024 – Despite a valiant late push in the final innings, the Nashville Sounds (35-31) couldn’t erase a four-run deficit, falling 8-7 to the Gwinnett Stripers (31-35) on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Post-Game Highlights
- Garrett Mitchell made an impact in his first game back on rehab assignment, going 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base. He led off and played center field.
- DL Hall had a shaky start, surrendering two runs and a homer to Nacho Alvarez Jr. in the first inning. He threw 25 pitches, 12 for strikes, in his first outing since May 23.
- JB Bukauskas showed resilience in his rehab assignment, allowing one run on two hits during the seventh inning. The right-hander has been on Milwaukee’s injured list since April 14 due to a right lat strain.
Source: Nashville Sounds
