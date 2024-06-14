One Injured During Home Explosion in Gallatin

One person was injured after a home exploded in Gallatin Friday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, the Gallatin Fire and Police Departments reported to the area of Coles Ferry and Airport Road for the report of a residential building explosion.

On arrival, units found a home that had exploded with a significant debris field around the area. A fire was burning in the center of the structure that was quickly extinguished by fire personnel.

One patient was transported in critical, but stable, condition to a local burn center.

No additional information has been released.

This remains an active investigation.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email