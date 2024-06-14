Former Franklin Priest Indicted on Additional Sexual Battery Charges

On June 5, a Grand Jury in Williamson County returned a superseding indictment, charging Father Juan Carlos Garcia-Mendoza, 31, of Franklin, with two additional counts of sexual battery.

Last February, Garcia-Mendoza was indicted for the offenses of continuous abuse of a child, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery by an authority figure (four Counts), and sexual battery (two counts).

Garcia continues to be held in the Williamson County Jail on a $2 million bond. The former priest worked at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin.

The Franklin Police Department is asking for individuals with information regarding Garcia-Mendoza to contact Detective Andrea Clark at [email protected], or 615-550-6829.

The case is being prosecuted by the 21st Judicial District Office of the District Attorney General. For additional information on victim resources, please visit www.tennesseeda.org/district-21/

Source: Franklin Police

