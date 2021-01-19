The Grilled Cheeserie to Appear on Food Network

Watch The Grilled Cheeserie on Food Network this week.
They will be participating in Guy Fieri’s show Guy’s Grocery Games. Via Instagram, the local restaurant shared, “This Wednesday 1/20 on @foodnetwork we get to do a COVID cautious version of Guy’s Grocery Games called Triple D To-Go taking place in our own restaurants competing against fellow Triple D restaurant owners as we all continue to raise awareness for the @nraefoundation.”
Guy Fieri has worked to raise money for local restaurants by partnering with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. Cheeserie shared that to date, Fieri has helped raise $21.5 million that will distribute $500 grants to laid-off restaurant workers.
Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games airs on Food Network each Wednesday at 8 pm central.