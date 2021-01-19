IN CUSTODY: WCSO Searching for Attempted Murder Suspect on the Run

Leonard Beard
Leonard Beard

UPDATE: Attempted murder suspect Leonard Beard in custody.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are searching a field near Bethesda Rd and 431 for an attempted murder suspect from Columbia.

Leonard Beard is a white male, 34 yrs old, 6’1″, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Wearing a black shirt, black skull cap and jeans. If you see him, call 911.

