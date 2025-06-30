Shake Shack Brings Back Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake

First Dubai. Then NYC, LA and Miami. Now? Shacks nationwide starting June 24. You asked, we listened. The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake is officially back– and this time, it’s going big!

Inspired by the viral Dubai Chocolate Bar, this shake became an instant fan favorite when we brought it stateside earlier this year, selling out fast in every Shack. Our culinary team took those bold iconic flavors and gave them a Shack spin – real pistachio frozen custard blended with toasted kataifi shredded phyllo, coated in a crackable dark chocolate shell, topped with chopped pistachios and crunchy kataifi.

After a sell-out run in three cities, it’s hitting menus across the entire country starting June 24 – for a limited time only. Due to the limited run and premium ingredients, each Shake Shack location will sell limited quantities of shakes each day and will only be available to purchase in-person (via kiosk or register) at participating locations.

Source: Shake Shack

