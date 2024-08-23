Graze Craze Brings Artisanal Charcuterie to Franklin with New Local Franchise

Graze Craze®, the innovative brand raising the bar for charcuterie nationwide with its exceptional grazing boards and boxes, opened a new location at 354 Downs Blvd., Suite 104, in Franklin. The store is under the leadership of franchise owner Gracie Bowman, who was born and raised in the community and is thrilled to express her passion and creativity through providing local charcuterie options from her own small business.

Graze Craze has rapidly become the premier creator of graze-style charcuterie arrangements, each meticulously handcrafted by a team of expert Grazologists™. These artisans design stunning food displays that blend a variety of flavors, colors and textures for the ultimate grazing experience. Each spread features a harmonious collection of high-quality ingredients, including premium meats and cheeses, fresh fruits, crisp veggies and more, accompanied by house-made sauces, dips and jams.

“My dream as a little girl was to open a shop here, so I recently started looking for a niche industry where I could embark on a successful business venture,” said Bowman, whose family has lived in the Franklin-area for generations. “We decided to go with this concept after realizing we could provide a delicious charcuterie board in less than an hour instead of making people wait, and I love seeing the smile on a client’s face when I can go above and beyond for them.”

Graze Craze boards cater to every lifestyle, dietary preference and palate, offering a variety of sizes to suit any occasion. The menu incorporates a wide range of flavors, from the fan-favorite Gone Grazey board, a balanced mix of cured meats, cheeses, crackers, fresh produce, nuts and more, to the Vegegrazian, a medley of fruits and vegetables for those embracing a plant-based lifestyle. For anyone with a sweet tooth, the store crafts the Sweet & Grazey, a handcrafted delight featuring an abundance of desserts, like chocolates and baked goods paired with sweet dips to accent the special flavors.

The store also offers a delicious alternative to the typical bagel-and-donut brunch lineup. The Brunch Board is packed with breakfast meats, fruits, eggs, pastries and more, providing an elevated gourmet twist on any morning routine.

The charcuterie offerings at Graze Craze are available in different size options, from Char-Cutie-Cups and Picnic Boxes for nibbling to sharing-size boards with enough food to feed a large party. The displays are ideal for elevating work meetings, family gatherings, lavish events and more, and they also make for memorable corporate and personal gifts that are sure to impress.

The Gone Grazey is Bowman’s favorite charcuterie style. “It’s absolutely beautiful and has something for everyone,” said Bowman. She also likes upgrading her personal boards with the store’s Red Wine Merlot cheese.

Bowman’s lifelong career in the hospitality industry includes experience in management positions overseeing restaurant bars and the front of house, and serving as a general manager. Combining her professional expertise with her personal passion for music, she has also been the head of concessions for a concert venue.

Bowman is a member of the Heritage Foundation, a founder and leader of Westhaven Bourbon Club, a stakeholder at Church of the City Franklin and a commissioner and coach for the Williamson County Soccer Association. She is also a longtime PTO member and volunteer for her children’s schools.

Graze Craze is conveniently located near downtown Franklin, a popular tourist destination. The store is open for pick-up, catering and local delivery Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday through Monday by appointment. For more information, call 615-922-3239 and follow them on Instagram at @grazecraze_franklin_tn and Facebook at @grazecrazefranklintn.

