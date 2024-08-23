OBITUARY: Lucy Alline Watrous

Lucy Alline Watrous, age 76, mother and grandmother, passed away after a short illness on August 14, 2024.

Survived by daughter Amy Goode (Jonathan); son, Trent Watrous (Kim); daughter Katy Myers (John); grandchildren, Emma Goode, Jackson Goode, Anna McRae, and Sophie Myers.

Lucy was a graduate of Overton High School, after which she married Tommy Watrous. The two were married for 58 years. Lucy invested her life in raising their children, and ultimately becoming “Mimi” to her beloved grandchildren. Lucy’s adoration for her children was summarized on a plaque in her home: The finest jewelry you can ever wear is the arms of your children around your neck.

Throughout her life, Lucy was known for her hospitality, both in her home and at church. She sought opportunities to bring friends, family, and strangers together to share a meal. Lucy loved the time spent preparing to host holiday parties, bringing family together on the sun porch, or arranging for luncheons in her home. One might have arrived at Lucy’s event a slight stranger and hungry, but left as an old friend, filled by a delightful meal.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, 4806 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37220 with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

