OBITUARY: Gwen Novella Greene

Gwen Novella Greene, of Franklin, TN passed away on August 17th, 2024 at the age of 57. Gwen was a beloved partner, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and mentor.

Gwen was born in Millington, TN on February 1st, 1967.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1985 and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Tennessee Technological University. Gwen was a Certified Master Crocheter and a judge for competitions held at the Williamson County and Tennessee State Fairs. An active member of the Society of Creative Anachronisms (SCA), Gwen was a mentor to those that wanted to learn how to sew, knit, crochet, quilt and learn gluten-free cooking.

Her friends and family describe Gwen as loving, generous, kind, selfless, talented and a true warrior

Gwen is preceded in death by her partner Merl Lynn DeWitt.

Gwen is survived by her brother, Grant Greene (Cynthia Solis) of Nashville, TN; sister Kirsten (Richard) Curtis of Franklin, TN; and parents Lyndol and Charlotte (Dyer) Greene of Franklin, TN.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 14th at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME www.williamsonmemorial.com

